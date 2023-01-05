ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

3 Places To Travel To In Texas In 2023 That Are Budget-Friendly!

Day 9 of January, I don't think it is too soon for anyone to have broken any New Year resolutions. If you are like me and still mentally thinking about your list, let me add one for you. Travel. But travel in a way that is budget-friendly. If you take trips that won't break the bank, you have the opportunity to travel more, it's a win-win.
TEXAS STATE
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!

So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
Is It Legal To Drive With Your Hi-Beams On All The Time In Texas?

Have you ever just been shy of a full-on road rage incident because some inconsiderate person was hitting you with hi-beams? Then some of this information may be for you. We've all been on the highway and had someone "forget" and come right at us, blinding us with their hi-beams. Then there are the times when you have someone driving behind you and they put the twin spotlights right on your rearview mirror. Either instance is terrible, but have you asked yourself, "is it illegal?"
TEXAS STATE
Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!

Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
TX Store Has Sold 2 $1 Million Mega Millions in Less Than 30 Days

As the Mega Millions jackpot hits historic levels. Ticket sales are through the roof. Even if you don't match all the numbers for Mega Millions, you still have a chance to become a millionaire. In fact, if you match just the five numbers without the Mega Ball. You win a million dollars. Your odds of that happening is 1 in 12,607,306. The odd for matching everything is 1 in 302,575,350.
ROUND ROCK, TX
El Paso, TX
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

