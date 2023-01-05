Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.

CELINA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO