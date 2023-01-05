ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advocatemag.com

Shell Shack opens today at Creekside Shopping Center

Shell Shack is officially opening in Lake Highlands at Creekside Shopping Center Monday night at 6 p.m. The Dallas-based seafood chain will celebrate the grand opening by donating 10% of proceeds to Lake Highlands High School Wildcat Club and athletic programs at Forest Meadow Junior High and Lake Highlands Junior High.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Cigarz Bona Pizza closes after 20 years

Cigarz Bona Pizza, a locally owned pizza restaurant in East Dallas, has closed. The restaurant wrote a farewell note on its Facebook page in November: “Good bye! We will miss you all!” Cigarz has been sold and is not operating anymore, the page also says. Omar Dibe and...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Zalat Pizza offering appetizers, desserts for the first time

Zalat Pizza added appetizers and desserts to its menu after over seven years in business. The restaurant opened its first location on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2015. Since then, it has expanded to 27 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. Zalat was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX
advocatemag.com

LHHS Theatre Begins Production For New Year

Lake Highlands High School’s esteemed theatre program finished their second and final showing of Queens on Friday night. The show follows King Henry VIII as he’s tormented in purgatory by his six former wives. The one-act script was written by playwright Kristen Doherty. The role of King Henry...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Local Food Truck May Have One of the Best Burgers in Fort Worth

Long before we came along and long after we’re gone, burgers have been and will be this city’s unofficial official dish. What changes, of course, is where to find the best. For the past several months, it’s been in somewhat unlikely places — under-the-radar food trucks, restaurants, and...
FORT WORTH, TX
Corrie Writing

All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

South Oak Cliff celebrates football championship with weekend parade

After a weather delay and a holiday break, the South Oak Cliff football team finally got to celebrate their state championship win on Saturday. For the second year in a row, the Golden Bears marched through our neighborhood to a crowd of family, fans and neighborhood members, showing off the medals and merch from their 5A victory.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
FORT WORTH, TX
LoneStar 92

The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home

Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
CELINA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy