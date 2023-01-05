Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
advocatemag.com
Shell Shack opens today at Creekside Shopping Center
Shell Shack is officially opening in Lake Highlands at Creekside Shopping Center Monday night at 6 p.m. The Dallas-based seafood chain will celebrate the grand opening by donating 10% of proceeds to Lake Highlands High School Wildcat Club and athletic programs at Forest Meadow Junior High and Lake Highlands Junior High.
advocatemag.com
Cigarz Bona Pizza closes after 20 years
Cigarz Bona Pizza, a locally owned pizza restaurant in East Dallas, has closed. The restaurant wrote a farewell note on its Facebook page in November: “Good bye! We will miss you all!” Cigarz has been sold and is not operating anymore, the page also says. Omar Dibe and...
advocatemag.com
Zalat Pizza offering appetizers, desserts for the first time
Zalat Pizza added appetizers and desserts to its menu after over seven years in business. The restaurant opened its first location on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2015. Since then, it has expanded to 27 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. Zalat was founded by Khanh Nguyen, who...
tourcounsel.com
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Two Dallas venues are now adding a 3% charge to fund employee benefits
Two popular Dallas venues owned by the Walkabout Hospitality Group will now add a new 3% charge on their checks. Rye, located at 1920 Greenville Ave, Dallas, and the bar next door Apothecary, are adding the charge to fund additional employee benefits, including extra paid time off and healthcare.
advocatemag.com
LHHS Theatre Begins Production For New Year
Lake Highlands High School’s esteemed theatre program finished their second and final showing of Queens on Friday night. The show follows King Henry VIII as he’s tormented in purgatory by his six former wives. The one-act script was written by playwright Kristen Doherty. The role of King Henry...
fwtx.com
Local Food Truck May Have One of the Best Burgers in Fort Worth
Long before we came along and long after we’re gone, burgers have been and will be this city’s unofficial official dish. What changes, of course, is where to find the best. For the past several months, it’s been in somewhat unlikely places — under-the-radar food trucks, restaurants, and...
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
North Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming Mega Millions win just before ticket expires
DALLAS (KDAF) — Luka Doncic dribbles, he shoots, the buzzer sounds but it goes in; there’s nothing like watching NBA superstars win games with a buzzer-beater, but there’s another buzzer-beater situation connected to a North Texan winning some serious cash from the Texas Lottery. When you buy...
advocatemag.com
‘Abrams Road even now is like a racetrack’: 1972 City Council dicusses zoning
It’s not just Shoreline City Church or Mockingbird Community Church or Garland Road Thrift Store. Zoning battles have been a part of life in Dallas for decades. Often, these debates are centered around zoning changes to allow multifamily or higher-density housing. Meetings start at the neighborhood level and then...
Corrie Writing
All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas
Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
advocatemag.com
South Oak Cliff celebrates football championship with weekend parade
After a weather delay and a holiday break, the South Oak Cliff football team finally got to celebrate their state championship win on Saturday. For the second year in a row, the Golden Bears marched through our neighborhood to a crowd of family, fans and neighborhood members, showing off the medals and merch from their 5A victory.
advocatemag.com
Bette Perot, philanthropist and sister of billionaire Ross Perot, dies at 93
Bette Perot, philanthropist and former St. Mark’s School board of trustees member, has died at 93. Perot was the older sister of the late billionaire and one-time presidential candidate Ross Perot. She died at her home on Jan. 3, surrounded by family, according to her obituary. The Texarkana native...
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?
In 1941, Travis Dickey, a WWI veteran, opened the first Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas. Dickey's is now the largest barbecue franchise in the United States, with over 550 locations, including 146 in Texas.
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
The Master Bedroom Looks Like XXX Dungeon in This Celina, TX Home
Let me start this by saying I am not here to judge anyone, do whatever makes you happy as long as you’re not putting anyone in danger. But, this home in Celina, Texas is something that I have never seen before. As I started looking through the photos of this home currently listed at $604,000 my jaw dropped as soon as I saw photos of the master bedroom. The bedroom looks more like a XXX dungeon than a bedroom that has been positioned to sell this home.
