Anthony Iapoce reportedly hired as new Mud Hens manager

The Toledo Mud Hens may have found their new manager.

Anthony Iapoce, a former Chicago Cub hitting coach, is expected to be hired by the Detroit Tigers to serve as the Mud Hens manager, according to multiple reports Thursday.

He replaces Lloyd McClendon, who did not return after one season.

The Mud Hens were not confirming the hire on Thursday. “We have not been informed by the Tigers who are manager is yet,” the Mud Hens said via text message to The Blade.

Iapoce has previous experience as the hitting coach for the Texas Rangers (2016-18) and the Cubs (2019-21). In February, 2022, Iapoce was hired as the senior hitting coordinator for the Boston Red Sox.

McClendon led the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record in 2022, including a record-setting 12-game winning streak.

During his stint with the Cubs, Iapoce overlapped with Scott Harris, who was hired as the Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations on Sept. 19. Iapoce worked for the Cubs as a special assistant to the general manager/hitting coordinator from November, 2012, to November, 2015. Harris worked for the Cubs from 2012-19, starting as the Cubs’ director of baseball operations.

After his time in Chicago, Iapoce served as the MLB hitting coach for the Rangers. He then returned to the Cubs as hitting coach in 2019. Iapoce was fired from his role with the Cubs in October, 2021, before joining the Red Sox in 2022.

Iapoce, a native of Astoria, New York, was selected in the 33rd round of the 1994 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He played nine seasons of minor league baseball — 11 total, including two years of independent ball — in the Brewers and the Miami Marlins (then the Florida Marlins) systems.

The former outfielder compiled a .272 batting average, .345 on-base percentage, .332 slugging percentage, and a .677 on-base plus slugging percentage in 714 minor league games.

The Mud Hens open the 2023 season at 4:05 p.m. on March 31 against the St. Paul Saints.