Mississippi State

GOP's White files to seek reelection as Mississippi auditor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Shad White has filed to seek another term as state auditor in Mississippi. White was first appointed to the job by then-Gov. Phil Bryant in 2018 after Stacey Pickering stepped down. White won a four-year term in 2019. “Mississippians clearly want to keep tough,...
MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Monday:. (one, six, four; FB: six) (five, zero, three; FB: nine) (eight, two, five, zero; FB: six) (seven, zero, two, zero; FB: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000. Powerball. 18-43-48-60-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3. (eighteen, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty, sixty-nine; Powerball:...
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has named a new leader for its law enforcement officer training academy. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. “I want to congratulate Tony Carleton...
No. 1 South Carolina 58, Mississippi St. 51

SOUTH CAROLINA (16-0) Boston 5-13 2-3 12, Saxton 0-4 0-0 0, Beal 2-5 0-0 5, Cooke 4-17 6-9 16, Fletcher 0-4 0-0 0, Amihere 1-3 2-2 4, Watkins 1-1 1-2 3, Cardoso 3-7 3-6 9, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 0-2 7, Hall 1-6 0-0 2, Totals 20-66 14-24 58.
Mississippi St. 64, Mississippi 54

MISSISSIPPI (8-7) Akwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Brakefield 4-6 1-2 10, Burns 1-8 3-3 5, Caldwell 2-8 2-2 8, Murrell 7-16 4-5 19, McKinnis 2-4 0-3 4, Ruffin 1-8 0-0 2, Allen 1-2 2-2 4, Abram 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-53 12-17 54. MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-3) Jeffries 2-8 1-6 6, Smith...
Alcorn St. 92, Alabama St. 76

ALABAMA ST. (4-13) O'Neal 2-3 5-6 9, Posey 1-3 8-10 10, Madlock 2-7 6-6 10, McCoy 4-9 0-0 12, Range 3-9 2-2 10, A.Anderson 3-4 7-7 13, Coleman 3-4 0-0 7, Parker 0-2 1-2 1, McCray 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 20-44 29-33 76. ALCORN ST. (5-10) Marshall 1-2 1-2 3,...
