ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs

Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night's AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Bengals expect to see different Ravens team in playoffs

CINCINNATI (AP) — In the locker room after the Bengals beat the Ravens, Joe Burrow handed out cigars to his teammates to celebrate a 12-4 season that included winning a second consecutive AFC North title for the first time in franchise history. Like many games for Cincinnati this season,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Jackson's availability unclear as Ravens prep for playoffs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson's availability for the playoffs is the one question that trumps all others right now when it comes to the Baltimore Ravens. Coach John Harbaugh didn't have any major update Monday. One way or another, the answer will come soon enough.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory...
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Panthers GM: Coaching search won't include 'large group'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s decision time for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. Over the next few weeks, Tepper will have to choose whether to remove the interim tag from Steve Wilks and make him the full-time coach, or to hire someone from outside the organization.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Citrus County Chronicle

Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Lions appear to have bright future under coach Dan Campbell

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions opened and the closed the 2022 season with a lot of excitement and a dash of hope. The Lions were featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks” in the preseason, firing up fans who enjoyed seeing and hearing coach Dan Campbell and players such as running back Jamaal Williams behind the scenes, and they ended the regular season by winning eight of 10 games.
DETROIT, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday “with a lot of love on my heart” to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Prescott, Cowboys fall flat in Week 18 loss to Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott insisted the Dallas Cowboys were worried solely about their game against Washington and had no idea what was going on in Philadelphia with the other result they would need to win the division. “Zero awareness of what was going on over there,” he...
WASHINGTON STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Vikings' playoff wait finally ends; Jefferson eyes big stage

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Justin Jefferson won the national championship with LSU in his last college game, making this three-year wait for a postseason appearance with Minnesota that much more frustrating for the NFL's leading receiver. Four weeks after clinching their division, and more than 32 months after drafting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy