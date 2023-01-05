The Houston Dash and midfielder Emily Curran (formerly Ogle) have agreed to a new contract through the 2023 season with an option for 2024, the team announced today. “We are thrilled to have Emily returning to Houston,” Dash general manager Alex Singer said. “Emily came back from a very difficult injury last season and proved to be a valuable member of our midfield as we pushed to a playoff spot. I am excited to see her continue her development these next few years.”

