ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Coral Gables Investor Expands Edgewater Assemblage

Maria Menzel has expanded her assemblage in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. The Coral Gables-based investor paid $12.5 million for a vacant 0.7-acre site at 432 NE 27th Street, just a block from Biscayne Bay, facing Northeast Fifth Street, property records show. The seller, a family office based in Canada linked...
MIAMI, FL
Commercial Observer

Swire Files Proposes First Supertall in Brickell Key

Swire Properties is bringing the supertall formula to Brickell Key, a wealthy residential island off of Miami’s financial district, filing a proposal with the Federal Aviation Administration in late December. The plans call for two towers: one 1,049 feet tall, making it a supertall skyscraper, and the other rising...
MIAMI, FL
Commercial Observer

5 Questions With Taylor Collins of Miami’s Two Roads Development

Condo developer Two Roads Development is riding a wave of demand for high-end condos in Florida. At the company’s Forte project in West Palm Beach, a penthouse is about to sell for north of $40 million, Taylor Collins, the company’s co-founder and managing partner, told Commercial Observer. Two...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy