Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Jets focus on finishing next season in the playoffs
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The one-word message printed in bold white letters on the black T-shirts hanging in the New York Jets players' lockers summarized the massive task for next season. “Finish.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys sow more playoff doubts with clunker in Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won't be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they'll spend all week answering questions about whether they've just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks unexpected playoff spot validates offseason choices
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Defensive lapses worry Chargers' Staley going into playoffs
Brandon Staley is more concerned about the Los Angeles Chargers defense than he is about having a short week to prepare for Saturday night's AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a solid four-game run, the Bolts defense reverted to giving up big plays and struggling to stop the...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nets' Durant out at least 2 weeks with sprained right knee
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant has a sprained right knee and the Brooklyn Nets say he will miss at least two weeks. Durant was hurt Sunday during the third quarter of the Nets' 102-101 victory in Miami after the Heat's Jimmy Butler fell into his knee. Durant grabbed at his knee and briefly remained in the game before asking to come out and going to the locker room.
Citrus County Chronicle
Top-seeded Chiefs await opponent as AFC playoffs begin
Even if Kansas City doesn't get the coveted home-field advantage in the conference championship that typically comes with being the AFC's top seed, coach Andy Reid said the important thing is the Chiefs are still playing. Reid said Monday he was too preoccupied last week with preparing for Saturday's game...
Citrus County Chronicle
With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory...
Citrus County Chronicle
Lions appear to have bright future under coach Dan Campbell
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions opened and the closed the 2022 season with a lot of excitement and a dash of hope. The Lions were featured on HBO's “Hard Knocks” in the preseason, firing up fans who enjoyed seeing and hearing coach Dan Campbell and players such as running back Jamaal Williams behind the scenes, and they ended the regular season by winning eight of 10 games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders face many offseason questions, most notably at QB
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When a team goes 6-11, the problems go beyond quarterback, and that's the situation the Las Vegas Raiders face. Coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will need to figure out who replaces quarterback Derek Carr, how to bring back running back Josh Jacobs, what changes need to be made on the offensive line and what to do about one of the NFL's worst defenses.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement. Yeah, Hurts is back — and now, so are the Eagles as a Super Bowl threat.
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' Smith faces QB decision after another 7-10 finish
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith saw a glimpse of the Atlanta Falcons' future, with an offense featuring rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London. That vision gave Smith, the Falcons' second-year coach, confidence that this year's 7-10 finish provides far more hope than his debut season, when Atlanta finished with the same record.
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans' Caserio begins search for 3rd coach in three years
HOUSTON (AP) — As Nick Caserio embarked Monday on his third coaching search in as many years, the Houston Texans' general manager was peppered with questions about the team’s failures and how he plans to turn things around. Caserio and team owner Cal McNair addressed reporters a day...
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers GM: Coaching search won't include 'large group'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It’s decision time for Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. Over the next few weeks, Tepper will have to choose whether to remove the interim tag from Steve Wilks and make him the full-time coach, or to hire someone from outside the organization.
Citrus County Chronicle
Prescott, Cowboys fall flat in Week 18 loss to Commanders
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dak Prescott insisted the Dallas Cowboys were worried solely about their game against Washington and had no idea what was going on in Philadelphia with the other result they would need to win the division. “Zero awareness of what was going on over there,” he...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league's highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bucs' Brady breaks own record but suffers 1st losing season
ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady hasn't tired of breaking records — even his own. He ended Sunday with a different record he's never had: a losing one. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
What TCU's Sonny Dykes Had to Say Following National Title Loss
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes sat down with the media following TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia.
Comments / 0