Moscow, ID

KING-5

Is death penalty a possibility in Kohberger murder case?

SEATTLE — Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger, 28, verbally acknowledged the charges against him in an Idaho court Thursday in the stabbing deaths of four college students last November. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KING-5

Crime scene at home of Idaho murders to be preserved until February

MOSCOW, Idaho — The King Road home in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered will remain a preserved crime scene until at least Feb. 1, according to newly released court documents. The pause comes after the suspect's public defender Anne Taylor filed a motion to preserve...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPANGLE, WA

