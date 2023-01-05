Read full article on original website
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
KING-5
Is death penalty a possibility in Kohberger murder case?
SEATTLE — Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger, 28, verbally acknowledged the charges against him in an Idaho court Thursday in the stabbing deaths of four college students last November. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison...
KING-5
Crime scene at home of Idaho murders to be preserved until February
MOSCOW, Idaho — The King Road home in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were murdered will remain a preserved crime scene until at least Feb. 1, according to newly released court documents. The pause comes after the suspect's public defender Anne Taylor filed a motion to preserve...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because Of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement-2nd Local Incident In A Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
KING-5
Idaho murder arrest brings relief to WSU campus, but questions linger
PULLMAN, Wash. — Parents and students are descending on the campus of Washington State University as classes are set to start next week. A new semester that comes as the university remains in the national spotlight as one of their students is now charged with four counts of murder.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
Moscow suspect Bryan Kohberger changed title of Hyundai Elantra five days after murders
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bryan C. Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra five days after the stabbings took place. According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger, 28, applied to transfer the...
fox29.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's dad mentioned WSU SWAT shooting in new police bodycam
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger and his father mentioned a Washington State University shooting to an Indiana deputy during a traffic stop on their cross-country trip to Pennsylvania in mid-December, new bodycam footage reveals, along with the suspect's voice. The encounter happened several hours before state police...
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
