Moscow, ID

The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest

Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to the arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November. Kohberger is also charged with felony burglary.
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

Sneak peek: The Idaho Student Murders

Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Jan 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

5 dead in North Carolina apparent murder-suicide

Five people are dead in North Carolina on Saturday in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department. High Point police were called around 7 a.m. regarding two people screaming for help. They arrived to find the two people asking for aid, and had to force their way into the home, where they found two adults and three children dead. It is unclear if or how the dead are related.
HIGH POINT, NC
CBS News

Louisiana girl, 7, dies after pit bull attack; dog's owner arrested

A 7-year-old girl died Friday after being attacked by a pit bull in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said. The dog's owner has been arrested. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports that the attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time Friday. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said. She was not immediately identified.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS News

Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief lockdown

EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex. Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall. Chief...
EDINA, MN
CBS News

Broken knife and blood found in missing mother's home as husband is held on $500,000 bond

The husband of a Massachusetts woman missing since New Year's Day was seen on surveillance video buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies at a home improvement store the day after his wife was last seen, a prosecutor said Monday at his arraignment on a charge of misleading investigators. Police also found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple's Cohasset home, the prosecutor said, although she did not say whose blood it was.
COHASSET, MA
CBS News

Man wanted in connection with birth of baby in NH woods

MANCHESTER, NH - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire last month. George Theberge, 45, is believed to have been with the baby's mother, Alexandra Eckersely, when she gave birth in a tent on December 26, 2022.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS News

Woman found dead on shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 is identified

After more than a quarter of a century, authorities have identified the remains of a young woman whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan. On Monday, Michigan State Police announced that 26-year-old Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, of Chicago, accidentally drowned before her unclothed body was discovered on October 27, 1997. Police said the only identifying item on the woman when her body was discovered was a single earring, the only lead police had for years.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

A 6-year-old allegedly shot his first-grade teacher. An expert on school shootings examines the rare case and what could be ahead

David Riedman is a Ph.D. student in criminal justice at the University of Central Florida and creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS News

Georgia grand jury wraps up Trump 2020 election probe

A special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has completed its investigation into whether former President Trump and his allies violated laws in their efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results. CBS News reporter Graham Kates joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss if criminal charges could be on the table.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

