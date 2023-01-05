ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

Police activity at Ann Arbor homeless shelter raises concerns

Police activity at an Ann Arbor homeless shelter has raised concerns among members of the community. Executing “warrant sweeps” for non-violent offenses at places like the Delonis Center is against protocol at the Ann Arbor Police Department. This is to avoid discouraging people experiencing homelessness from utilizing their services.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Castle for Sale Has the Most STUNNING Woodwork and Ceilings

A Michigan mansion designed by a famous architect is for sale - and you gotta see inside!. I have never seen woodwork and ceilings inside a private residence like this... The property at 1089 Iroquois in Detroit was designed by famous architect, Louis Kamper. Kamper emigrated from Germany in 1880 with his family. Historic Detroit describes him as a.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections

If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

University of Michigan Ford School hosts former Michigan Reps. Andy Levin, Peter Meijer in conversation

Watch former Michigan Reps. Andy Levin and Peter Meijer discuss voters’ confidence in democracy live at 4 p.m. Jan. 12. Democracy has been increasingly contested around the world. A majority of Americans are not satisfied with how democratic systems in the United States are functioning. In a climate of deep partisan antagonism and widespread misinformation, confidence in our elections has been declining for a myriad of reasons. The real-world implications of this moment cannot be overstated.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips from Detroit

Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy