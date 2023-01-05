Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
wemu.org
Police activity at Ann Arbor homeless shelter raises concerns
Police activity at an Ann Arbor homeless shelter has raised concerns among members of the community. Executing “warrant sweeps” for non-violent offenses at places like the Delonis Center is against protocol at the Ann Arbor Police Department. This is to avoid discouraging people experiencing homelessness from utilizing their services.
Broken pipes, water damage force Southeastern H.S. in Detroit back to virtual learning
Over the holiday break, water pipes at Southeastern High School in Detroit broke, flooding most of the classrooms and forcing a shift to online learning for the foreseeable future.
Activists dig in for potential standoff over woman’s eviction in Detroit
Taura Brown is being kicked out of a home that is part of a community of tiny houses
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Detroit News
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
Michigan Castle for Sale Has the Most STUNNING Woodwork and Ceilings
A Michigan mansion designed by a famous architect is for sale - and you gotta see inside!. I have never seen woodwork and ceilings inside a private residence like this... The property at 1089 Iroquois in Detroit was designed by famous architect, Louis Kamper. Kamper emigrated from Germany in 1880 with his family. Historic Detroit describes him as a.
This Is The U.S. City With The Most Affordable Housing
There's one U.S. city that offers some of the most affordable housing in the country, meaning living there could help you get more for your budget.
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
AAPS states that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break.
This is why masks are back in Ann Arbor Public Schools
ANN ARBOR, MI - With a handful of different viruses to contend with after a winter break that likely saw families attending gatherings, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said a two-week mask mandate is in order for students returning to class Monday in Ann Arbor Public Schools. Re-introducing the mask mandate from...
Gleaners and Kroger team up for January food collections
If you're looking to help metro Detroiters in need, you can start the new year off by helping in the battle against hunger. Throughout January, Kroger Co. of Michigan will host food drives to aid Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan. Gleaners, according to its website, supplies food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies across the region.
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carhartt heiress and prominent Detroit bussinesswoman, philanthropist Gretchen Valade dies
DETROIT – Gretchen Valade, granddaughter of the founder of Carharrt Inc., has died at the age of 97, Wayne State University announced on Thursday. Valade, a prominent figure in the Detroit community, was the heiress of the popular Metro Detroit-based apparel company. She reportedly died in her home in Grosse Pointe Farms on Jan. 3.
Detroit News
Moss: Oakland County owes residents an accounting for transit millage | Opinion
It’s a new day for public transit in Oakland County. Following November’s passage of the Oakland Transit Millage, the funding and operations of public transit in Oakland is supposed to change, and radically for the better. Fair enough. So now what?. Following the vote, Oakland County will now...
onedetroitpbs.org
University of Michigan Ford School hosts former Michigan Reps. Andy Levin, Peter Meijer in conversation
Watch former Michigan Reps. Andy Levin and Peter Meijer discuss voters’ confidence in democracy live at 4 p.m. Jan. 12. Democracy has been increasingly contested around the world. A majority of Americans are not satisfied with how democratic systems in the United States are functioning. In a climate of deep partisan antagonism and widespread misinformation, confidence in our elections has been declining for a myriad of reasons. The real-world implications of this moment cannot be overstated.
Ann Arbor doctor recognized for compassionate care for terminally ill children
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ashley Waddell Tingstad experienced the trauma of losing a child when her 6-month-old son Viggo died last summer. Viggo was born with a genetic mutation found in “one in 50 million” children, Waddell Tingstad said. It prevented him from breathing on his own without mechanical assistance.
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit group volunteers security for women, seniors outside city party stores
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A local group is working to make Detroit safer one liquor store at a time. Gas stations and party stores that stay open after dark can sometimes be dangerous but New Era Detroit is hoping to change that. The community group was at The People's Store...
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family
The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News.
lazytrips.com
26 Best Road Trips from Detroit
Detroit is known as the automobile capital of the world, but it has so much more to offer. It's one of the friendliest and most ethnically diverse cities in the country, with a vibrant downtown filled with urban parks and hot new restaurants. Detroit's musical Motown past echoes through its streets, though today's creative residents are defining their own vibe with cool hotels, eateries and culture hotspots.
Comments / 2