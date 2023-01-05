Read full article on original website
Related
northcountydailystar.com
January 28, 1963, Vista Officially Became a City
It was a standing-room-only crowd in the Vista Irrigation District boardroom on January 28, 1963, as Vista officially became a city. After a nearly 4-1 vote by the populace in favor of incorporation, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors was charged with verifying the ballots and approving a resolution naming Vista as San Diego County’s 12th incorporated city.
northcountydailystar.com
Six Newly Elected County Officials Ceremonially Sworn into Office Monday
Six County officials took their oaths of office during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the County Administration Center on Monday. Four were incumbents and two are new to their offices. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was re-elected to a second four-year term. He represents the Fourth District, which includes the cities of...
kusi.com
Attorney Maria Severson: Why is SDG&E allowing skyrocketing prices?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gas & Electric Wednesday cited a dramatic increase in natural gas prices over the past year as a major reason ratepayers will likely see a large jump on their bills this month. New gas and electric rates went into effect Jan. 1. According...
SANDAG: Are you a Veteran? You May Be Able to Use California Toll Roads for Free
From SANDAG Newsletter – January 2023: A new California law—Assembly Bill 2949—went into effect in the new year. It grants qualifying veterans of the U.S. armed forces free tolls on all California toll roads, bridges, highways, vehicle crossings, and other toll facilities. To be eligible for the...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
DeMaio Criticizes San Diego City Council for the City’s $350 Million Budget Deficit
San Diego has a looming $350 million budget deficit over the next five years. As a result, city officials are exploring options to decrease the deficit and bring in more revenue, including increasing the cost of parking meters and charging non-residents for parking at beaches and other popular tourist attractions like Balboa Park.
21 Local Elementary Schools Named 2023 California Distinguished Schools
More than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, 21 of them in San Diego County. Two of the local districts have five honorees each – Del Mar Union and Solana Beach School District. The program returns this year after the COVID-19 pandemic...
northcountydailystar.com
Welcome John Boyce, Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain
The City of Vista is pleased to be working with new Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain John Boyce who was promoted to his current interim position in December. Having worked previously in Vista as a member of the department, Interim Captain Boyce is more than familiar with the Vista community.
kusi.com
San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
10 new laws impacting San Diegans in 2023
These 10 laws and amendments impact the lives of San Diego residents in 2023 and beyond.
northcountydailystar.com
NEW Richland Elementary School Re-Opened Today
Students and families of Richland Elementary School in San Marcos returned from Winter Break to a brand new campus today! The original Richland Elementary School was the oldest school in the San Marcos Unified School District, built in 1960, and has been undergoing a complete re-build and modernization over the last two years.
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
San Diego residents stunned as utility bills more than double this month
San Diego residents struggling to keep up with high energy bills will need to brace themselves for yet another round of utility rate hikes. San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) just announced their new electricity and gas prices that will take effect starting January 2023.
NBC San Diego
Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday
On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
Imperial County Church Leaders Sentenced for Stealing Benefits from Homeless
The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that stemmed from allegations they forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle for the organization. Victor Gonzalez,...
Ex-Candidate for Mayor of Encinitas May Face Charges After Christmas Day Arrest
Jeff Morris, an also-ran candidate for mayor of Encinitas last November, spent part of his Christmas Day in jail. According to the San Diego County District Attorney’s office, Morris, 56, was arrested by San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies from the Encinitas substation on probable cause for acts of violence and illegal restraint.
San Diego Channel
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
KPBS
San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office
A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Fire Department Update
On December 16, 2022, the Escondido Police and Fire Emergency Communication Center received reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision at the corner of San Pasqual Valley Rd and Stonecrest Lane. Firefighters from Station 7 along with CHP arrived on scene to find a Chevy pickup truck had rear-ended a stopped, 2-door coupe at a high rate of speed. The two occupants of the coupe were an adult male and his 11-year-old son. Both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals. The pickup truck contained several one-gallon containers of pool chemicals, primarily Muriatic Acid and Sodium Hypochlorite (basically Clorox Bleach), that had spilled out into the bed of the truck and the gutter during the accident. San Diego County HAZMAT and SD City HAZMAT 1 were requested and responded to the scene. HAZMAT crews spent approximately 1-hour sorting through the crates and neutralizing the chemicals, so that none of these chemicals made their way to the storm drain. Once safe, the remaining containers were returned to the truck’s owner for transport away from the scene.
Supply shortage sends San Diegans searching for eggs
The bird flu has been causing supply issues since March and people in San Diego are finally feeling it.
San Diego Channel
New USS destroyer to be named after Asian-American Medal of Honor recipient
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Retired Navy Captain Dan Gruta, who is the first and only Asian-American to be awarded the Medal of Honor, will now have a navy ship named after him. Gruta says knows the dedication it takes to put country before one's self. So, he spearheaded the year-and-a-half campaign that involved local and federal leaders to get the ship named after the fireman second-class Telesforo Trinidad.
Comments / 0