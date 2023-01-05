On December 16, 2022, the Escondido Police and Fire Emergency Communication Center received reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision at the corner of San Pasqual Valley Rd and Stonecrest Lane. Firefighters from Station 7 along with CHP arrived on scene to find a Chevy pickup truck had rear-ended a stopped, 2-door coupe at a high rate of speed. The two occupants of the coupe were an adult male and his 11-year-old son. Both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals. The pickup truck contained several one-gallon containers of pool chemicals, primarily Muriatic Acid and Sodium Hypochlorite (basically Clorox Bleach), that had spilled out into the bed of the truck and the gutter during the accident. San Diego County HAZMAT and SD City HAZMAT 1 were requested and responded to the scene. HAZMAT crews spent approximately 1-hour sorting through the crates and neutralizing the chemicals, so that none of these chemicals made their way to the storm drain. Once safe, the remaining containers were returned to the truck’s owner for transport away from the scene.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO