January 28, 1963, Vista Officially Became a City

It was a standing-room-only crowd in the Vista Irrigation District boardroom on January 28, 1963, as Vista officially became a city. After a nearly 4-1 vote by the populace in favor of incorporation, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors was charged with verifying the ballots and approving a resolution naming Vista as San Diego County’s 12th incorporated city.
Six Newly Elected County Officials Ceremonially Sworn into Office Monday

Six County officials took their oaths of office during a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at the County Administration Center on Monday. Four were incumbents and two are new to their offices. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was re-elected to a second four-year term. He represents the Fourth District, which includes the cities of...
Welcome John Boyce, Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain

The City of Vista is pleased to be working with new Interim Vista Sheriff’s Captain John Boyce who was promoted to his current interim position in December. Having worked previously in Vista as a member of the department, Interim Captain Boyce is more than familiar with the Vista community.
San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas. Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.
NEW Richland Elementary School Re-Opened Today

Students and families of Richland Elementary School in San Marcos returned from Winter Break to a brand new campus today! The original Richland Elementary School was the oldest school in the San Marcos Unified School District, built in 1960, and has been undergoing a complete re-build and modernization over the last two years.
Dan Parker - Best Life Home Team

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego

Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San Diego. In the real estate business, one’s always looking to either buy, sell, or rent properties. And if you wish to buy a home in San Diego, be it a condo or a townhome, here are the 3 best neighborhoods you might want to invest in with the highest potential for home value increases to eventually sell or rent out at a higher value versus other neighborhoods throughout San Diego County. If we compare this to stocks instead of neighborhoods, you could call this insider trading!
Boom, Boom, Boom: Thunderstorms May Blow Into San Diego Tuesday

On Monday, clouds will increase but don't expect any rain until overnight. Our next storm remains to our north, where it's bringing more heavy rain and mountain snow to much of California. Winds will increase Monday night with a few showers possible as the next storm approaches. We could have...
Imperial County Church leaders sentenced for benefits fraud conspiracy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The former pastor of an Imperial County-based church and his wife were sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday following their guilty pleas to benefits fraud charges, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations that the church's leaders forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle to benefit the organization.
San Diego jury awards $2.6 million in wrongful termination suit against Public Defender Office

A San Diego County jury Monday awarded a former deputy public defender $2.6 million in his wrongful termination lawsuit. The Superior Court jury concluded the San Diego County Public Defender Office fired Zach Davina, who is gay, in 2020 because of his gender expression and for complaining about what he believed were racist comments made by a supervisor toward a Black and Latino colleague.
Escondido Fire Department Update

On December 16, 2022, the Escondido Police and Fire Emergency Communication Center received reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision at the corner of San Pasqual Valley Rd and Stonecrest Lane. Firefighters from Station 7 along with CHP arrived on scene to find a Chevy pickup truck had rear-ended a stopped, 2-door coupe at a high rate of speed. The two occupants of the coupe were an adult male and his 11-year-old son. Both sustained moderate injuries and were transported to area hospitals. The pickup truck contained several one-gallon containers of pool chemicals, primarily Muriatic Acid and Sodium Hypochlorite (basically Clorox Bleach), that had spilled out into the bed of the truck and the gutter during the accident. San Diego County HAZMAT and SD City HAZMAT 1 were requested and responded to the scene. HAZMAT crews spent approximately 1-hour sorting through the crates and neutralizing the chemicals, so that none of these chemicals made their way to the storm drain. Once safe, the remaining containers were returned to the truck’s owner for transport away from the scene.
New USS destroyer to be named after Asian-American Medal of Honor recipient

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Retired Navy Captain Dan Gruta, who is the first and only Asian-American to be awarded the Medal of Honor, will now have a navy ship named after him. Gruta says knows the dedication it takes to put country before one's self. So, he spearheaded the year-and-a-half campaign that involved local and federal leaders to get the ship named after the fireman second-class Telesforo Trinidad.
