Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
insideevs.com
US: General Motors Plug-In Car Sales Hit A New Record In Q4 2022
General Motors reports 623,261 vehicle deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2022 in the United States. That's a 41 percent increase year-over-year. In 2022, the company delivered 2,274,088 vehicles, which is 2.5 percent more than in 2021. In the last quarter of 2022, GM improved its battery electric vehicle (BEV)...
Tesla price cut sees customers storm stores to demand compensation—and a rival BYD employee may have led the charge
A mob of angry Tesla customers demanded some form of compensation for buying a new car at the older, higher prices.
Tesla Just Got Fined $2.2 Million Over EV Range Promises
When the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) releases fuel economy or EV range numbers for vehicles, those numbers are typically an estimate, and may or may not reflect the performance of the vehicle you are driving. Depending on how you drive, the weather, the tune of the vehicle you are driving if it's gas-powered, and a litany of other factors can determine your actual mileage. The EPA estimates are meant to provide a good guideline for buyers (via EPA).
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
torquenews.com
Can Tesla Make Use of This Battery Chemistry That is More Efficient Than Lithium?
We have a video showing a sodium battery chemistry that is supposedly 4 times more efficient than Lithium. This comes from the University of Sydney in Australia. New Battery Chemistry 4 Times More Efficient Than Sodium. As the world transition to sustainable energy, Energy storage is going to play more...
CNBC
Automakers are cautiously optimistic for a 2023 rebound after worst new vehicle sales in more than a decade
DETROIT — Automakers are hopeful last year's new vehicle sales — the worst in more than a decade — will mark a bottom for the market, at least in the near term. Industry estimates range from 13.7 million to 13.9 million new vehicles being sold last year in the U.S., a roughly 8% to 9% decline compared with 2021 and the lowest level since 2011 when sales were recovering from the Great Recession.
torquenews.com
Tesla Revs Up CyberTruck Production with 4 Huge Deliveries to Giga Texas"
Yesterday's shipment of four massive packages from IDRA to Gigafactory Texas has sparked a lot of speculation as Cybertruck production nears. If the machines in the packages are what it seems, Tesla could be preparing to start production of its electric pickup in the near future. It's no secret that...
Coolest Cars, Bikes, and Auto Tech Unveiled at 2023 Consumer Electronics Show
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) always brings to mind flying cars, drones, flat screens, and stuff you never thought you’d want or need. Exhibit A in that regard this year is an electric razor that can also become an electric toothbrush—and, no, we aren’t kidding. But CES became a proving zone for carmakers long before […]
CNBC
Ford pickup truck sales in December help narrow overall sales decline in 2022
Ford narrowed its U.S. sales loss last year to 2.2%, as the automaker notably increased sales of its F-Series pickups to end 2022 with a slight increase in December. Ford said it sold more than 75,000 F-Series pickups in December, a 20.1% increase compared with a year earlier and the best month of the year.
Hyundai And Kia Have Ambitious Sales Targets For 2023
Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have released global sales figures for 2022 and targeted projections for the coming year. In a media statement, Hyundai says sales outside of Korea totaled 3,255,695 units, representing an increase of 2.9% compared to last year. In its home market, sales declined by 5.2% to 688,884. The company delivered 3,944,579 vehicles in 2022, resulting in a 1.4% increase compared to 2021.
The Ford F-Series best-selling truck streak hit 46 years in 2022
The Ford F-Series was the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2022, according to the automaker, extending its streak to 41 years and 46 years for trucks.
Fewer autos and bigger profits for carmakers
Sometimes you can make more by making less. Driving the news: Car makers sold just shy of 14 million new vehicles in 2022, according to new data out Wednesday. That's well below the nearly 18 million annual sales rate in the years before the pandemic. The intrigue: Intuitively, it may...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Price Cuts Seem To Have a Positive Impact on The Delivery Time in China as of This Morning
If Tesla delivery times are of any indication of Tesla demand in China, we just learned that the delivery time is now longer on some China Tesla models after Friday's price cuts. As of Monday, the wait time for certain Tesla models was two to five weeks. Those models included...
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 2: Delay in Launch Expected Until 2024 or 2025
Loup Ventures, a Stock Analysis company, anticipates the presentation date of Tesla's most affordable electric car, the hypothetical Model 2 (or “Model C”), and the reasons why it will not hit the market soon. There has been a lot of back and forth in recent years about Tesla's...
torquenews.com
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai: Manufacturing A Model Y Faster Than You Can Brew Espresso
Tesla's Gigafactory in Shanghai is already one of the fastest production hubs in the world; assembly lines are already capable of assembling a black Tesla Model Y in just 40 seconds, an amazing feature. Now, to make coffee using a French Press would take you 2-4 minutes; espresso has an especially brief brew time: it is in contact with the water for only 30-40 seconds.
CNBC
Rolls-Royce sees record sales in 2022, no slowdown in spending by the wealthy
Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
torquenews.com
CATL's Strategy for Securing Its Place in the Tesla Battery Market
Tesla battery supplier CATL has a sure real way to maintain its grip on electric vehicle battery market. But the situation may force Tesla to look fore other battery suppliers too. Although CATL has faced pressure from the US on a number of fronts, CATL is seemingly unfazed by the...
Geely's EV brand Zeekr aims to double sales in 2023, expand in Europe
LAS VEGAS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle brand Zeekr aims to double sales in 2023 to about 140,000 vehicles and plans to expand sales in Europe, Chief Executive Andy An told Reuters on Thursday.
Comments / 1