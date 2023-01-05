When the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) releases fuel economy or EV range numbers for vehicles, those numbers are typically an estimate, and may or may not reflect the performance of the vehicle you are driving. Depending on how you drive, the weather, the tune of the vehicle you are driving if it's gas-powered, and a litany of other factors can determine your actual mileage. The EPA estimates are meant to provide a good guideline for buyers (via EPA).

