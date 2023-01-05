Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:47 p.m. EST
Prince Harry says explosive book is a bid to 'own my story'. LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has defended his memoir that lays bare rifts inside Britain’s royal family. He says in TV interviews broadcast Sunday that he wanted to “own my story” after 38 years of “spin and distortion” by others. Harry's soul-baring new memoir, “Spare,” has generated incendiary headlines even before its release. Harry tells Britain’s ITV that members of the royal family got “in bed with the devil” to gain favorable coverage in the tabloid press. He also repeated the claim that there was “concern” in the royal family about his unborn child’s skin color, and said the British monarchy needed to address its attitudes to race.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Ana Walshe begged mother to visit her one week before disappearance: report
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe begged her mother to visit from her home country of Serbia a week before the realtor vanished on New Year’s Day, a new report revealed. Milanka Ljubicic, 69, told Fox News Digital that her daughter’s pleas to reunite around the holidays has led her to believe there were “some problems” in Walshe’s life. “She just said, ‘Please, mama. Come tomorrow,’” said Ljubicic in an interview conducted on Monday from her home in Belgrade, Serbia and later translated to English. “Which means, that clearly, there must have been some problems.” Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, went missing on...
