Prince Harry says explosive book is a bid to 'own my story'. LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has defended his memoir that lays bare rifts inside Britain’s royal family. He says in TV interviews broadcast Sunday that he wanted to “own my story” after 38 years of “spin and distortion” by others. Harry's soul-baring new memoir, “Spare,” has generated incendiary headlines even before its release. Harry tells Britain’s ITV that members of the royal family got “in bed with the devil” to gain favorable coverage in the tabloid press. He also repeated the claim that there was “concern” in the royal family about his unborn child’s skin color, and said the British monarchy needed to address its attitudes to race.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO