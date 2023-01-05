ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Naloxone Leave Behind program helps first responders save lives

A program administered by the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) helps Arizona emergency responders save lives by providing lifesaving naloxone to administer or leave behind when responding to opioid overdoses. State law permits EMS agencies to leave behind pre-packaged, intranasal naloxone (Narcan) if an emergency medical care technician determines...
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers

Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
