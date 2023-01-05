ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Transactions: Jan. 3-9

Seller: Main Street Residential River Gardens II LLC. Buyer: Tampa Causeway Blvd LLC, HR Subsidiary 1 LLC, and LEXICO2 LLC. Buyer: Refresh Church Inc. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Address: Wesley Chapel. Property Type: Residential land. Price: $2,184,000. Pinellas. Buyer: Water Castle Florida LLC. Seller: Catalina Marketing Corp.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Commercial real estate off to a fast start across the region

While the potential of an economic downturn, including a slowdown in several commercial real estate sectors — maybe even multifamily? — looms large, 2023, at least from a deals perspective, is off to a busy start. Recent deals in the region this year and late last year include a nearly $30 million office sale in Tampa and a Virginia company paying $115 million for an apartment complex in Sarasota.
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Airport terminal’s famous flamingo gets a name

A giant flamingo featured in an eye-catching Tampa International Airport sculpture, titled Home, now has a name: Phoebe. The dramatic artwork was created by Matthew Mazzotta and graces the entry area of TIA’s terminal, with the flamingo’s neck and head appearing to descend from the ceiling. In December, the airport held a Name the Flamingo contest that drew more than 65,000 entries, with a prize package consisting of four round-trip tickets from Silver Airways and a Busch Gardens VIP experience that includes four single-day admission tickets, four all-day dining passes, four Quick Queue Unlimited passes and preferred parking.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Succex.O

Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
TAMPA, FL
Local aviation company become Buccaneers team airline

Just before the new year, AeroVanti Club, a private aviation company, announced a big win: a partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company the signed the team as its exclusive private aviation partner and the is now the team’s official airline. Through the partnership, the Buccaneers Champions Lounges will be rebranded to The AeroVanti Lounges.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
niceville.com

Information sought on the 2017 disappearance of Polk man

FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is seeking the public’s help in locating a Florida man missing since 2017, the FDLE has announced. According to the FDLE, agents with the agency’s Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center continue to investigate the 2017 disappearance of Brian Edward Klecha of Polk County. He was 35 years old at the time.
POLK COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Lakeland

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LAKELAND, FL

