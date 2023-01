Looking for discussion on the newest addition to the Tennessee football team?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Ben McKee (from his boring, unnamed home studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to the Tennessee football team — veteran defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott, who will transfer from Arizona State to the Vols.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO