Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Texas Football: Xavier Worthy returning to the Longhorns in 2023?
The more time that passes this offseason, the less and less likely it looks as if sophomore Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. There were plenty of discussions being had as to whether Worthy would enter the transfer portal following Texas’ Alamo...
The Flagship Mailbag: Latest transfer portal news, Texas candidates to replace Chris Beard & more
It's a mailbag edition of The Flagship Podcast this week as Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes tackle all of our Texas Longhorns' fans questions live! From the latest candidates to watch for Texas as the Longhorns begin their search for Chris Beard's replacement to Texas football transfer portal updates on key players the Longhorns are going after, this week's mailbag edition of The Flagship Podcast covers it all and MORE! Texas fans won't want to miss this special mailbag edition of The Flagship Podcast!
Longhorn players speak for first time after Beard’s firing, focused on moving forward
When Beard was arrested around 4 a.m. Dec. 12, the Longhorns had a game against Rice that night, and senior guard Marcus Carr said the team found out about it, "just like everybody else."
Source: Texas contacts John Calipari about head coaching vacancy
Texas has contacted Kentucky head coach John Calipari about its head coaching vacancy, 247Sports' Travis Branham is reporting. "A source has told me that Texas has contacted Calipari already through back channels," Branham wrote. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The...
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes
Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
Texas 'has contacted' Kentucky's John Calipari in coaching search following Chris Beard's firing
Texas is scurrying to figure out who will replace the once-suspended and now-fired Chris Beard, and Kentucky’s John Calipari has emerged as a major name to watch. In an update for VIP subscribers, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that “Texas has contacted Calipari through back channels.”. Both Texas...
Texas Basketball: 2 ex-Longhorns that could be head coach candidates
Earlier this week, the Texas basketball program elected to part ways with head coach Chris Beard in the midst of his legal situation stemming from an arrest last month. Beard was originally arrested on Dec. 12 on third-degree felony assault charges. Texas specifically parted ways with Beard on Jan. 5....
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
westwoodhorizon.com
University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Fired After Domestic Violence Charge
On Thursday, Jan. 5, the University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte released a statement notifying the public of the firing of Chris Beard, formerly the university’s head basketball coach. Beard was hired in 2021 on a seven-year contract following his success as head basketball coach at Texas Tech University, where he led the men’s team to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game. His dismissal followed his arrest for a felony domestic violence charge in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, in Austin; he was released later that day on a $10,000 bond.
Radio Ink
Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio
Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
KENS 5
Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
247Sports
