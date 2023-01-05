ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

FanSided

Texas Football: Xavier Worthy returning to the Longhorns in 2023?

The more time that passes this offseason, the less and less likely it looks as if sophomore Texas football wide receiver Xavier Worthy will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. There were plenty of discussions being had as to whether Worthy would enter the transfer portal following Texas’ Alamo...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

The Flagship Mailbag: Latest transfer portal news, Texas candidates to replace Chris Beard & more

It's a mailbag edition of The Flagship Podcast this week as Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes tackle all of our Texas Longhorns' fans questions live! From the latest candidates to watch for Texas as the Longhorns begin their search for Chris Beard's replacement to Texas football transfer portal updates on key players the Longhorns are going after, this week's mailbag edition of The Flagship Podcast covers it all and MORE! Texas fans won't want to miss this special mailbag edition of The Flagship Podcast!
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Source: Texas contacts John Calipari about head coaching vacancy

Texas has contacted Kentucky head coach John Calipari about its head coaching vacancy, 247Sports' Travis Branham is reporting. "A source has told me that Texas has contacted Calipari already through back channels," Branham wrote. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Corrie Writing

Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based Dishes

Austin, Texas is known for its vibrant food scene, with a wide variety of delicious and unique dishes on offer. From BBQ and Tex-Mex to tacos and breakfast tacos, there is something for everyone in this Texan city. In this guide, we'll explore some of the most delicious foods that Austin has to offer, including BBQ, Tex-Mex, tacos, breakfast tacos, fried chicken, queso, Tex-Cajun, and craft beer. So come hungry, because there's a lot of deliciousness to discover in Austin!
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
westwoodhorizon.com

University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Fired After Domestic Violence Charge

On Thursday, Jan. 5, the University of Texas Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte released a statement notifying the public of the firing of Chris Beard, formerly the university’s head basketball coach. Beard was hired in 2021 on a seven-year contract following his success as head basketball coach at Texas Tech University, where he led the men’s team to the 2019 NCAA Tournament championship game. His dismissal followed his arrest for a felony domestic violence charge in the early morning of Monday, Dec. 12, in Austin; he was released later that day on a $10,000 bond.
AUSTIN, TX
Radio Ink

Jeff Ward Returns to Austin Radio

Jeff Ward is returning to radio with The Jeff Ward Show debuting on Waterloo Media’s K274AX (102.7 FM, ESPN) in Austin. The Jeff Ward Show podcast was launched in mid-2021 and amassed more than 450,000 downloads in less than a year. The podcast was launched after Ward left his drive-time program at KLBJ (590 AM, 99.7 FM).
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Texas nursing homes seeing a resurgence of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO — While many San Antonians see COVID-19 as a thing of the past, Texas nursing homes have consistently seen cases in both residents and staff. Now the communities inside those nursing homes are seeing an explosion of cases and San Antonio is no exception. On Nov. 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KIXS FM 108

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
