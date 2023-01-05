ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered cars by 2035

By By Peter Wong Oregon Capital Bureau
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opHGE_0k4ze9Sj00

Oregon and Washington have joined California in requiring automakers to sell only new electric or hybrid cars and passenger trucks beginning with the 2035 model year.

The rules were adopted recently by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission on a 4-1 vote and by the Washington Department of Ecology.

Oregon and Washington are among the 17 states that follow California’s stricter emissions requirements for vehicles as allowed under the federal Clean Air Act.

California’s Air Resources Board, which has authority over vehicle emissions, voted for the stricter standards on Aug. 25.

The actions do not ban the sale or use of gasoline- or diesel-powered cars and light trucks in those states after 2035.

But they will require manufacturers to offer for sale increasing shares of their future vehicles to be carbon-free, until the 100% mark is reached in the 2035 model year.

Under federal law, states can choose to go with California’s stricter emissions standards for vehicles or the more lenient federal standards – but states cannot devise their own standards. Some other states have indicated they do not plan to follow California’s zero-emission vehicle standards.

“I think there is a large part of this state that thinks we are crazy to follow California on anything,” said Greg Addington of Klamath Falls, the only dissenter on the Environmental Quality Commission vote.

Addington was hired a couple of months ago to lead the Oregon Farm Bureau, where he once worked.

But Amy Schlusser, another commission member, said the realities of climate change are forcing change.

“If we don’t adopt this rule here today, I think the transportation system will still electrify,” said Schlusser, a staff lawyer with the Green Energy Institute at Lewis & Clark College law school. “We just won’t have the same number of options. We will not be providing the regulatory certainty to utilities and auto manufacturers. We won’t be upgrading the (power) grid in a strategic and cohesive way that is proactive, rather than reactive.”

Addington also was the lone vote a year ago when the commission adopted a statewide plan aimed at reducing heat-trapping greenhouse gases 50% by 2035 and 90% by 2050, based on 2007-11 levels. That plan was aimed mainly at transportation fuels.

Several groups have challenged that plan in the Oregon Court of Appeals, which is considering their argument that the commission lacked authority from the Legislature to do it.

Transportation still accounts for the greatest share of Oregon’s greenhouse gases at more than 30%.

Addington did join the four other members in voting for progress reports, starting in 2028 and updated every two years, that cover six points. Among them: Manufacturer compliance with the share of zero-emission vehicles they offer, the cost of such vehicles and batteries, how the rules affect low-income communities and rural areas, the status of electric-charging stations and infrastructure.

“It has made me more comfortable with the notion of electric vehicles and what that might mean in places such as Eastern Oregon,” Addington said. “But I do have some things I can’t quite get over,” he added, such as the availability of such vehicles in rural areas, the lack of charging stations and the suitability of vehicles for agriculture, forestry and construction. The rules do not apply to heavy-duty trucks.

“I think there are a whole lot of people in this state who don’t get where this is going and why this is going there,” he said. “We have not done a good job talking about what this means.”

The original recommendation from the Department of Environmental Quality staff was for a single update in 2030.

The new timetable, Commission Chairwoman Kathleen George said, “gives us the opportunity to check along the way and work with others to take the actions needed to allow these goals to be implemented.”

The Oregon Transportation Commission has approved $100 million from federal funds over the next five years to upgrade electric-charging stations and other infrastructure along already-designated highways.

According to a DEQ staff study, the new rules are expected to result in 150 fewer deaths and between $5 million and $13 million in added health benefits.

The new rules also are projected to reduce carbon dioxide by 53 million metric tons by 2040, and 3,693 tons of oxides of nitrogen by 2025.

“Gasoline- and diesel-engine emissions can have a disproportionate impact … which put some areas of Oregon at risk of exceeding the national ambient air quality standards,” said Rachel Sakata, a senior air quality planner with the agency. “These emissions can cause respiratory illnesses on a local level in addition to other health effects. So this proposed rulemaking helps achieve reductions in emissions, which will save more lives and result in fewer hospitalizations overall.”

Comments / 17

Tom Hendricksen
4d ago

Can you imagine how much a used gas or diesel-powered car will be worth? especially for apartment dwellers. mechanic shops will specialize in restoring older cars.

Reply
9
Joseph Rea
4d ago

cars only for the elites. with power outages and limitations on mileage to keep you at home and not traveling. unless your wealthy. this will cause further divide between the haves and have not.

Reply
8
bo diddley
4d ago

you all better be finding a different state to live in besides these pathetic run democrat states.

Reply
13
Related
Big Country News

New Washington State law Increased Wholesale gas Prices by 33 Cents a Gallon, Says Schoesler

Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee that took effect Jan. 1 are already causing fuel prices in Washington to rise, says state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. Schoesler, who represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District, said he was notified by the Washington Independent Energy Distributors Association...
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Prohibits The Sale Of New Gas-powered Vehicles By 2035

Gas-powered Vehicles: With the 2035 model year, the states of Oregon and Washington will mandate that automakers sell solely new electric or hybrid vehicles and passenger trucks. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (by a vote of 4-1) and the Washington Department of Ecology both approved the regulations just recently. According to the federal Clean Air Act, 17 states have adopted California’s more stringent standards for automobile emissions. This includes Oregon and Washington.
OREGON STATE
thesungazette.com

California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban

CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read to return over $10 million in 'Checks Without Claims' initiative

(The Center Square) - Oregon’s state treasurer announced plans to return over $10 million in unclaimed funds to Oregonians. Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read revealed in a statement that the amount is the most ever disbursed in the history of Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program. The state currently holds more than $1billion in unclaimed assets that Read hopes to address through the initiative. These funds originate from various organizations which were unable to return uncashed checks, refunds, credit balances, investment account balances, payroll checks, and other forms...
OREGON STATE
Robbie Newport

Oregon workforce declines as population ages

Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project

Klamath River Dam Removal Project: Tribal, state, and federal authorities last month welcomed the demolition of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line. This month, the project faces fresh lawsuits. Legal Action Is Being Taken Against The Oregon Klamath River Dam Removal Project. KDRV-TV in Medford...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Offbeat Oregon: World’s clumsiest drug smugglers were also its most audacious

NOTE: In last month’s Offbeat Oregon column, we explored the unlikely origins and career of Yosuke Matsuoka, the foreign minister of Imperial Japan who was responsible for Japan’s military alliance with Nazi Germany. Matsuoka, you’ll remember, spent most of his teenage years in Portland as a sort of adopted son of a prominent merchant and smuggler named William Dunbar. In this month’s article, we’re going to go into detail on the story of the smuggling ring that William Dunbar operated with his friend and business...
OREGON STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month

With the price of nearly everything going up, Southern California Edison Company customers are going to have to now have to budget more toward their monthly bill. The company told its customers there will be a rate change that appears on their bills toward the end of January or early February. It all depends on The post SCE customers to expect bill increases starting this month appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ijpr.org

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

State to send $10 million in unclaimed money to Oregonians

Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced last week that the agency will proactively return approximately $10 million in...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
392
Followers
829
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy