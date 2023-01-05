AEW Dynamite ratings down for first episode of 2023

Dynamite ranked fourth on cable on Wednesday night.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite averaged 864,000 viewers on TBS, down 1.4 percent from last week. It's the lowest audience total for the show since December 7.

In the 18-49 demo, Dynamite finished fourth on the cable charts with a 0.26 rating. That's a drop of 7.1 percent from last week and matches the lowest rating Dynamite has drawn in that category on a Wednesday night since January 6, 2021.

Dynamite's ratings were down in most demos, but there was a big increase of 29.4 percent with males 12-34. The biggest drop was with females in that same age group, which were down 23.1 percent.

As compared to the same week in 2022, Dynamite's overall viewership was down 14.5 percent and its 18-49 rating was down 39.5 percent. That Dynamite one year ago was the first episode on TBS.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and individual demo ratings for Dynamite, along with the 10-week averages in all categories. This week's show was down 4.3 percent overall and down 13.3 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.