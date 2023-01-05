Read full article on original website
The World's Biggest Bounce House Is Coming To Four Florida Cities & It's A Childhood Dream
The world's biggest bounce house is coming to four different Florida cities throughout the course of 2023, and it's not only for kids but also adults. The company tours across the U.S. and they are kicking off the year in the Sunshine State. The inflatable attraction hosted by The Big...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Disney World Brings Back Popular Attraction
Walt Disney World's Epcot in Orlando for years featured very few rides for guests to experience, while the resort's other parks -- Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom have offered a lot more both slow-moving and thrill rides for visitors.
Grand Opening Alert Portillo's
If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
WESH
9 hurt in Orlando crash
A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
tourcounsel.com
The Florida Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando
Being the largest mall in Florida and one of the largest in the country, if you want to go shopping in Orlando you should go to The Florida Mall. It is one of the best malls in Orlando, being the one with the most options for shopping with more than 200 stores. Added to this are entertainment venues and dozens of dining options. Florida Mall is a place that you should definitely visit if you are a shopping lover. There is no other place with more stores in Orlando Floridaand among its hundreds of options you can visit the famous American Girl doll store (which also has a themed restaurant) and renowned fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Michael Kors or Abercrombie & Fitch. Nor can you miss visiting its department stores as well as Banana Republic, the Spanish brand Mango or the Dick's sports store, among others.
fox35orlando.com
Florida baby born with part of his brain exposed now flourishing: 'A lot of scary moments'
ORLANDO, Fla. - To look at 3-year-old Daxton – and all his smiles – you'd never know he's a walking and talking miracle. That's because little Daxton was born with the largest cranial defect his doctors had ever seen. A large portion of his skull was missing, which meant a part of his brain was exposed.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day
Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
fox35orlando.com
Winter Garden horse farm owners say new city development forcing them out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - The owner of a long-standing horse farm in Winter Garden said she feels like they are on the verge of folding because of a proposed development the city wants to build along their property line. She said if the city goes forward with the plans, they will have no choice but to sell their farm.
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
Locally Owned Café to Open in Orlando
“Unfortunately, we don’t know much at this stage and are still early in the game,” Lai explains.
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX gearing up for nighttime launch of OneWeb satellite mission from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast in a spectacular nighttime launch for OneWeb. The rocket will carry 40 satellites for the OneWeb Launch 16 Mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Monday, Jan. 9. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. ET.
Where will Orlando’s next SunRail station be built?
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are in the works to bring a SunRail station to the Orange County Convention Center. Officials discussed the big plans to connect Orlando further during Thursday’s public transportation meeting. FDOT said the commuter rail station would connect to the Orlando International Airport. If...
fox35orlando.com
These cool dogs and cats are up for adoption in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. To...
wild941.com
Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023
A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm Bay
Palm Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Palm Bay.
WFTV
Photos: Firefighters rescue hawk, kitten in Oviedo
Firefighters rescue hawk, kitten in Oviedo Firefighters made two successful animal rescues in Oviedo this week. (City of Oviedo/City of Oviedo)
