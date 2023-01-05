ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney World Brings Back Popular Attraction

Walt Disney World's Epcot in Orlando for years featured very few rides for guests to experience, while the resort's other parks -- Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom have offered a lot more both slow-moving and thrill rides for visitors.
ORLANDO, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Grand Opening Alert Portillo's

If you are looking for something new to try on US 192 in Kissimmee, we have learned the Portillo's is ready to beef up the Florida market! They have announced their newest restaurant will be holding its Grand Opening on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023. This Portillo's will be the fifth location opened in the state of Florida to date and the second in the Orlando area. Portillo's is a Chicago area institution and has been very successful expanding into Florida.
KISSIMMEE, FL
9 hurt in Orlando crash

A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
ORLANDO, FL
The Florida Mall | Shopping mall in Orlando

Being the largest mall in Florida and one of the largest in the country, if you want to go shopping in Orlando you should go to The Florida Mall. It is one of the best malls in Orlando, being the one with the most options for shopping with more than 200 stores. Added to this are entertainment venues and dozens of dining options. Florida Mall is a place that you should definitely visit if you are a shopping lover. There is no other place with more stores in Orlando Floridaand among its hundreds of options you can visit the famous American Girl doll store (which also has a themed restaurant) and renowned fashion brands such as Armani Exchange, Michael Kors or Abercrombie & Fitch. Nor can you miss visiting its department stores as well as Banana Republic, the Spanish brand Mango or the Dick's sports store, among others.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL
Where will Orlando’s next SunRail station be built?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are in the works to bring a SunRail station to the Orange County Convention Center. Officials discussed the big plans to connect Orlando further during Thursday’s public transportation meeting. FDOT said the commuter rail station would connect to the Orlando International Airport. If...
ORLANDO, FL
These cool dogs and cats are up for adoption in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. To...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023

A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
ORLANDO, FL

