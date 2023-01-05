Last year, we saw a popular cookie shop open its very first location in the Cedar Valley. It looks like the company will be expanding to Cedar Falls as well. In mid November of 2022, Crumbl Cookies opened a storefront in Waterloo. Located at 1503 Flammang Drive, the same team behind this Waterloo storefront have plans to open yet another spot in the Cedar Valley.

