Mix 94.7 KMCH
A Xavier Affair 2023
Xavier principal Peter Smith joins us with a preview of the 2023 edition and how you can join in on the fun!
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Community Blood Drive
Marcia Burkle is here to ask you to donate blood this Winter!. 7:15pm on Mix 94.7, kmch.com and the KMCH App with Bill and Roger Wright. West Delaware Girls and Boys Wrestling vs. Benton Community and Solon. 6:00pm on Video Stream at kmch.com with Jamie and Roger Reed. Iowa Men’s...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Another Semi Rollover in Delaware
Another semi rolled over in Delaware on Monday – at the same intersection as last week’s accident. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened Monday morning at Highway 38 and Main Street when the driver was trying to negotiate the corner. The State Patrol says the City of...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City restaurant suffers significant damage
A Central City restaurant suffered significant damage from a fire over the weekend. Saturday night around 1130 p.m. Linn County Sheriff Deputies along with multiple neighboring fire departments were called to a structure fire at 2 Al Waterhouse Avenue in Central City. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered the Stove House...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Popular Cookie Franchise To Open Cedar Falls Location
Last year, we saw a popular cookie shop open its very first location in the Cedar Valley. It looks like the company will be expanding to Cedar Falls as well. In mid November of 2022, Crumbl Cookies opened a storefront in Waterloo. Located at 1503 Flammang Drive, the same team behind this Waterloo storefront have plans to open yet another spot in the Cedar Valley.
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Heath Center expanding dental clinic due to demand for dental services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Heath Center is expanding its dental clinic near 399 12th St SE because the nonprofit said it’s seeing an overwhelming demand for dental services, specifically for those on Medicaid. Dr. Diana Jones, who is the chief dental officer for the Eastern...
New year, new baby! Couple rings in ’23 with birth
A Bellevue, Iowa couple rang in the New Year by welcoming a seventh member to their family. Catherine and Tony Furlin became the parents of Emilia Elizabeth Furlin at the Genesis Medical Center BirthCenter on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Davenport. Little Emilia was born at 12:54 a.m., making her the first baby born in […]
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Regional Airport postpones Avelo Airlines debut
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, the Dubuque Regional Airport announced that it has postponed the Avelo Airlines debut because the airport didn’t obtain the Transportation Security Administration’s approval of the Dubuque Regional Airport’s airport security plan in time. The first Avelo Airlines flight from Dubuque to...
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
UPDATE: CR Police Identify Victim In Sunday Night Shooting
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have released the identity of the victim of a Sunday night shooting on the city's southwest side. According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik. ORIGINAL STORY:. Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on...
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Reopened at Its New Location
Back in late November, word got out that Mamacita Taco Bar, a newer Cedar Rapids restaurant, would be closing its doors. The good news was that the closure was only temporary. The 1st Avenue restaurant decided to relocate to a bigger space on another side of town, and that new location is now open for business!
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
