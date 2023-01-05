Read full article on original website
All Natural! Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup Free To Share Her Best Beauty Secrets
Jennifer Lopez has nothing to hide! On Wednesday, December 21, the superstar, 53, took to Instagram to share a video of her beauty routine while going completely makeup-free for her 229 million followers. “I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” Lopez, who wore a lace camisole, noted in the video while rocking a bare face with her hair back. “I know there was [sic] a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true.”NEWLYWED BEN AFFLECK...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
In Style
Shania Twain's Hot Pink Capri Pants Look Is Giving Fran Drescher
While on a tour de force promoting her new single "Giddy Up" and upcoming sixth album Queen of Me (set for a Feb. 3 release), Shania Twain has been stepping out in looks as legendary as the country singer's career (pink hair! animal print minidress! cheetah hood!). And her latest look channeled another '90s icon: Fran Drescher.
Zendaya Goes Viral With Blond Haircut Debut & New ’90s-Approved Look With Hidden Heels
Zendaya debuted a fresh new winter look on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a boomerang clip of herself, tucking her short tresses behind her ears and striking a pose for the flashing camera. Styled by celebrity hairstylist, Ursula Stephen the voluminous hazel bob frames Zendaya’s face and falls just above her shoulders. Zendaya’s post garnered more than 7 million “likes” and was immediately flooded with comments from fans claiming that the “Euphoria” star is currently in her bob era. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) Taking inspiration from the early aughts, the “Dune” actress complemented her...
Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up in Teddy Bear Coat & Shearling Utility Boots for Ice Skating
Kristin Cavallari went ice skating in style in Chattanooga, Tenn. She coordinated creme hues with camel-colored shearling collar utility boots and the Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat. The winter coat was left unbuttoned and her snug round-neck sweater was tucked in diagonally to one side of her light-wash jeans. As for her hair, she styled it in soft curls and complemented the neutral look with a glossed-pink lip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) Before slipping into ice skates for the activity, Cavallari arrived in boots. Her hiking utility boots featured a chunky black sole,...
AOL Corp
Martha Stewart's go-to Skechers sneakers are 'loaded with cushioning and style', starting at $83
If there’s anything the internet has taught us, it’s that the reigning domestic diva knows how to live well. Everyone loves to pick up what Martha Stewart is putting down, so when we spotted the Instagram pic of her sporting Skechers, we took note. Even though she can afford any sort of shoe she could ever want, Martha’s Go Walk Arch Fit Skechers cost as little as $83 on Amazon.
Kate Hudson Marries Bohemian Style With Winter Dress Codes in Colorful Maxi Skirt & Bold Hiking Boots
Kate Hudson gave a cozy outfit a vibrant touch in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the “Almost Famous” star uploaded a photo of herself enjoying a snowy getaway. The new image sees the award-winning actress standing in a kitchen with a coffee mug in her hand. “G’mornin” Hudson captioned the post along with two snow emojis and a coffee cup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) The Fabletics founder made sure to bundle up for the chilly temperatures, however she added a bold and unexpected twist. For the occasion, Hudson wore a bold cobalt blue...
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
I tried Nancy Fuller's recipe for twice-baked potatoes, and it's my new go-to dinner
I've made plenty of baked potatoes before, but I fell in love with the "Farmhouse Rules" star's simple twice-baked method for a fun twist.
bravotv.com
Lisa Hochstein Welcomes a “Less Bitter” 2023 in a Skintight Saint Laurent Jumpsuit
The Real Housewives of Miami cast member rang in the new year with “more glitter” in the form of a dazzling designer one-piece. Last year may have been challenging for Lisa Hochstein, but she’s not letting that get her down as she celebrates her next chapter. “Happy...
AOL Corp
The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are 50% off at the Spanx End of Season Sale
We all know Oprah has great taste — there's a reason we go wild for her Favorite Things list every year. And when she calls something 'ultra-flattering,' you know it's something worth buying. Add a 50% discount to that, and we're stocking up! That's the case with these super-cute pants from Spanx — right now they're just $63 (regularly $128) at the Spanx End of Season Sale. The sale is on from now until January 11. There are tons of items are deeply discounter and you get an extra 30% off sale items with the offer code SALE.
Madonna Straps Into Buckled Boots & Camo Pants to Release ‘Back That Up To The Beat’ While in Malawi With Her Family
Madonna was dressed for travel while releasing her latest song this week. As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician visited children in Malawi, Africa, while officially releasing the original 2015 demo of her song “Back That Up To The Beat,” which went viral on TikTok recently. The singer was accompanied on her trip by her son David Banda and her daughters Mercy James, Estere and Stella. For the occasion, Madonna wore a black bra and a sheer brown tank top beneath an olive green canvas jacket. Paired with the set was a rolled-up pair of brown, black and green camouflage-print pants,...
Elite Daily
International Delight Friends Coffee Creamer Review
In Elite Daily's series Chef's Kiss, we taste the latest food and drink trends to help you figure out which ones you definitely don’t want to sleep on. In this piece, we taste the new International Delight Friends-inspired Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha coffee creamer. If you’re a true Friends stan,...
hypebeast.com
Despite Ongoing Controversy, Balenciaga Products Are Still Selling Out
Is all forgiven following Balenciaga‘s controversial campaign? While many Balenciaga products are readily available, it seems that one particular item from the House’s New York Stock Exchange-held Spring 2023 runway collection is causing a stir of its own — the $1,400 USD Balenciaga Steroid Boot, which has sold out globally.
thezoereport.com
I’m Conquering Cocktail Hour In These Perfect Party Dresses
Fresh off of holiday party season, I am sure of two things: a diet of cookies, wine, and very little sleep will do me no favors, and that I’m heading into 2023 with a seriously deficient cocktail dress collection. As I type this, I believe my current closet includes a silky tapestry print piece that feels more Italian aperitifs than NYC drinks, a couple of breezy tunic-like numbers, and several stretchy sweater maxis I wore throughout my two pregnancies (and never, ever want to look at again). But, as for an elevated, but not *too* fancy item I can reach for when asked to a last minute 7pm work event, and feel good about wearing to multiple things? Really, not one.
EatingWell
ThePrep: 15-Minute Dinners to Help Me Eat Well in 2023
Happy New Year! I love the motivational vibes the new year brings. The idea of a fresh start motivates me to plan new things and make the most of 2023. But rather than setting hard-to-achieve resolutions, I'm sticking to the healthy habits I already know work well: eating colorful fruits and veggies, doing exercise I enjoy, prioritizing quality sleep and frequenting my loved ones. To kick off this week in a healthy way, I'll be making tasty balanced dinners that are ready in just 15 minutes.
msn.com
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
Kendall Jenner Dons Leather Coat and Pants With Western Boots for Snowy Horse Ride
Kendall Jenner looked cool, but stayed warm in a new snap. The model shared photos and videos to her Instagram on Monday, showing a picturesque horse ride in the snow. In her post, Jenner bundled up in a brown leather jacket with a shearling lining. The cropped coat featured fuzzy cuffs and pocket lining. She paired her jacket with black baggy leather pants. She stayed extra warm in the January temperatures with a brown scarf, earmuffs and gloves. Jenner accessorized further with oval sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) Jenner added a practical footwear choice to...
Smash Your Broccoli for the Crispiest, Most Flavorful Side Dish
If you’re a fan of simple side dishes, then you probably love broccoli. Broccoli is fantastic when it’s nice and crispy, perfectly seasoned, and a little charred. Our usual go-to is to toss florets with plenty of olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (around 425°F is usually ideal). There is, however, another step you can take to up the crisp factor: Smash the florets!
