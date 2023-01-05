Fresh off of holiday party season, I am sure of two things: a diet of cookies, wine, and very little sleep will do me no favors, and that I’m heading into 2023 with a seriously deficient cocktail dress collection. As I type this, I believe my current closet includes a silky tapestry print piece that feels more Italian aperitifs than NYC drinks, a couple of breezy tunic-like numbers, and several stretchy sweater maxis I wore throughout my two pregnancies (and never, ever want to look at again). But, as for an elevated, but not *too* fancy item I can reach for when asked to a last minute 7pm work event, and feel good about wearing to multiple things? Really, not one.

