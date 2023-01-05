ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

The Spun

What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon

In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning

A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season. Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter. Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

5 College Basketball Players Reportedly Hospitalized After Workout

A college basketball program is under massive fire and scrutiny after a "rigorous workout" reportedly resulted in five players being sent to the hospital. According to the Associated Press via ESPN, Concordia University Chicago - a Division III program in Illinois - has postponed all games and temporarily removed head coach Steve Kollar from his position as a result of the incident.
RIVER FOREST, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Texas A&M transfer, former 4-star recruit, commits to Indiana

Former Texas A&M edge rusher Marcus Burris announced Sunday that he would be transferring to Indiana after just 2 seasons in College Station. The former 4-star recruit announced his decision via Twitter Sunday afternoon. Burris was one of more than 25 Texas A&M Aggies to enter the portal following a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State holds on for gritty rivalry win vs. Michigan

Michigan State and Michigan renewed their rivalry series on the hardwood Saturday afternoon. While neither team operated at a particularly efficient level, Tom Izzo’s Spartans held on for a tough 59-53 win. A big story for the Spartans in the win was the work of Malik Hall. Hall has...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Shrewsberry sounds off on B1G officiating following technical vs. Purdue: ‘You get frustrated after a while’

Micah Shrewsberry spoke at the post game presser after Penn State’s 76-63 loss to Purdue on Sunday. The Penn State coach wants to see more consistent officiating in the B1G. This comes after Shrewsberry picked up a technical foul against the Boilermakers. Shrewberry stated that he’s going to fight for his players no matter what, even if it hurts some people’s feelings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

College basketball rankings: B1G stumbles in latest AP Poll (Jan. 9, 2023)

College basketball rankings are getting updated with a new AP Top 25 Poll as we head into the week of Jan. 9. There is yet another change at the No. 1 spot. After losing to Rutgers early last week, Purdue fell from the top spot and checks in at No. 3 on the newest poll. Houston at 16-1 is the new No. 1 in the country Kansas checks in at No. 2.
ALABAMA STATE

