What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama
Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon
In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
Greg Gard updates Tyler Wahl's injury status following absence vs. Illinois
Greg Gard provided an update on Tyler Wahl’s injury status on Saturday. According to the Wisconsin head coach, Wahl has made improvements but is not yet ready for action. Wahl sustained an ankle injury in Wisconsin’s victory over Minnesota on Tuesday. Wahl’s absence leaves a hole on the...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning
A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season. Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter. Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406...
Juwan Howard reacts to Michigan basketball's loss to Michigan State
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard reacts to the Wolverines' 59-53 loss to Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Jan. 7, 2023.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Brady Allen, Purdue QB and former 4-star prospect, reportedly withdraws from transfer portal
Brady Allen was a 4-star quarterback and key in-state prospect when he arrived at Purdue in the 2022 recruiting class. After entering the transfer portal during the coaching transition for the Boilermakers, Allen appears to be on his way out of the portal and staying in West Lafayette. According to...
Carnell Tate, Ohio State signee, tosses up O-H celebration following TD in All-American Bowl
Carnell Tate became the second Ohio State WR commit to score in the All-American Bowl on Saturday, just after Brandon Inniss. Tate and some of the other Buckeye commits even did an “O-H” celebration afterward. UCLA QB commit Dante Moore took a hit but threw a nice pass...
Ohio State receiver enters transfer portal
The transfer portal has been a whirlwind to monitor with all of the players coming and going. We had some good news recently with the arrival of former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter. Now comes the bad news: an announcement that freshman receiver Blaize Exline is looking for a new home.
Malik Elzy, 4-star WR out of Chicago, reveals B1G commitment during All-American Bowl
Malik Elzy announced his commitment at the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Plenty of top prospects are set to reveals their commitments at the event. Elzy is a 4-star WR from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. Elzy is rated as the No. 43 WR and No. 4 recruit out of Illinois.
Hunter Dickinson hangs on rim for extended moment following warm-up dunk in East Lansing
Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines are in East Lansing for a rivalry matchup on Saturday. Already knowing he will be a villain, Dickinson provided a moment during warmups that was not well-received inside the Breslin Center. As Dickinson slammed home one dunk in warmups, he hung onto the rim...
Here’s everything that John Calipari said after Kentucky ‘got rattled’ in loss at Alabama
Everything the Kentucky head coach had to say after the Wildcats suffered a historic defeat to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
5 College Basketball Players Reportedly Hospitalized After Workout
A college basketball program is under massive fire and scrutiny after a "rigorous workout" reportedly resulted in five players being sent to the hospital. According to the Associated Press via ESPN, Concordia University Chicago - a Division III program in Illinois - has postponed all games and temporarily removed head coach Steve Kollar from his position as a result of the incident.
Skyy Clark, Illinois freshman, releases statement on stepping away from Illini
Skyy Clark joined Illinois as a key 4-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He started 12 of Illinois’ first 14 games of the season, but he is now stepping away from the program. In a statement shared Friday evening, Clark announced his decision to step away from the...
Texas A&M transfer, former 4-star recruit, commits to Indiana
Former Texas A&M edge rusher Marcus Burris announced Sunday that he would be transferring to Indiana after just 2 seasons in College Station. The former 4-star recruit announced his decision via Twitter Sunday afternoon. Burris was one of more than 25 Texas A&M Aggies to enter the portal following a...
Michigan State holds on for gritty rivalry win vs. Michigan
Michigan State and Michigan renewed their rivalry series on the hardwood Saturday afternoon. While neither team operated at a particularly efficient level, Tom Izzo’s Spartans held on for a tough 59-53 win. A big story for the Spartans in the win was the work of Malik Hall. Hall has...
Micah Shrewsberry sounds off on B1G officiating following technical vs. Purdue: ‘You get frustrated after a while’
Micah Shrewsberry spoke at the post game presser after Penn State’s 76-63 loss to Purdue on Sunday. The Penn State coach wants to see more consistent officiating in the B1G. This comes after Shrewsberry picked up a technical foul against the Boilermakers. Shrewberry stated that he’s going to fight for his players no matter what, even if it hurts some people’s feelings.
College basketball rankings: B1G stumbles in latest AP Poll (Jan. 9, 2023)
College basketball rankings are getting updated with a new AP Top 25 Poll as we head into the week of Jan. 9. There is yet another change at the No. 1 spot. After losing to Rutgers early last week, Purdue fell from the top spot and checks in at No. 3 on the newest poll. Houston at 16-1 is the new No. 1 in the country Kansas checks in at No. 2.
