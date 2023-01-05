ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

CPD responds to complaints of unsupervised dogs running rampant

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department responded to the aggressive dog complaint that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. CPD responded to the complaint of aggressive dogs at 3:25 p.m. on North Maple Street. Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant...
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man stabbed after robbing ex-girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed in North Memphis Friday is now in jail. Patrick Lynn is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed his ex-girlfriend and started fighting her. Police say the ex-girlfriend feared for her life so she stabbed Lynn. He also had active warrants involving attacks on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman in critical condition after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven. According to MPD, at 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 800 Block of East Raines Road. Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Reports suggest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Investigation Leads to TennCare Fraud Charge for Tipton County Woman

COVINGTON – A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In March of 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis police searching for suspects of two different Saturday night shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two different shootings left the Memphis Police Department (MPD) searching for suspects on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to MPD. Police communicated that near 4 p.m. they responded to the 1700 block of Carlyle Avenue after shots were fired in the area. A victim was found dead, but there is no one in custody as of press time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YAHOO!

Man arrested and charged in connection to University of Memphis student's death

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance and death of a University of Memphis nursing student who went missing last month just before graduation, Memphis Police said Friday. Vincent Patterson is also charged with one count first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated...
MEMPHIS, TN

