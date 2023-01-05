Read full article on original website
MPD searching for man they said tried to carjack couple outside senior living home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they said tried to carjack a couple by asking for help outside a senior living center in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the Belmont Villages in the 6600 block of Quail Hollow Rd. about...
Emotions sparked at forum on juvenile crime in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Passion and emotion collided at a community talk on juvenile crime that has been talked about for days, drawing hundreds to Orange Mound where a panel of experts was peppered with questions. The frustration was clear at the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission community forum on juvenile...
Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
CPD responds to complaints of unsupervised dogs running rampant
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Covington Police Department responded to the aggressive dog complaint that took place on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. CPD responded to the complaint of aggressive dogs at 3:25 p.m. on North Maple Street. Officers arrived in the area and spoke with the complainant...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
Memphis Police officer runs red light, crashes in Downtown Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in Downtown Memphis on Monday, January 9, 2023. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) told FOX13 that the officer was trying to make a traffic stop but was not in pursuit of another vehicle at the time of the crash.
TBI conducting 'use-of-force investigation' after MPD arrest left one hospitalized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is now looking into how and why a person arrested by Memphis police needed to be hospitalized on Saturday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Memphis police attempted to make a traffic stop for reckless driving that ended with a St. Francis hospitalization, according to MPD.
Man stabbed after robbing ex-girlfriend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed in North Memphis Friday is now in jail. Patrick Lynn is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed his ex-girlfriend and started fighting her. Police say the ex-girlfriend feared for her life so she stabbed Lynn. He also had active warrants involving attacks on the […]
Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
Bill creating public landlord registry could protect thousands of Shelby Co. renters and prevent ‘abusive situations’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City code enforcement visited a South Memphis apartment complex after residents claimed they’ve gone months without trash pickup, leaving garbage pilled up all over the property. Code enforcement gave them a 48-hour deadline to clean up the mess. The city says they checked the property...
MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
Covington woman arrested for TennCare fraud, submitting false time sheets, TBI says
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A former care worker in Covington, Tennessee, accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division, the TBI said in a statement Friday. In March 2022, after receiving information from...
Downtown shooting leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
Woman in critical condition after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven. According to MPD, at 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 800 Block of East Raines Road. Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Reports suggest […]
Investigation Leads to TennCare Fraud Charge for Tipton County Woman
COVINGTON – A former care worker accused of submitting false timesheets has been cited following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In March of 2022, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents...
'He was a light' | Loved one of Barshay Wilson speaks out after suspect arrested for his murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made for the murder of 25-year-old University of Memphis nursing student Barshay Wilson, who was found dead one day after missing his graduation ceremony. Patterson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence. Maya...
Memphis police searching for suspects of two different Saturday night shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two different shootings left the Memphis Police Department (MPD) searching for suspects on Saturday, Jan. 7, according to MPD. Police communicated that near 4 p.m. they responded to the 1700 block of Carlyle Avenue after shots were fired in the area. A victim was found dead, but there is no one in custody as of press time.
One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
Hero comes forward after video shows him saving woman from kidnapping in Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the video told the story of an attempted kidnapping of a woman at Saddle Creek shopping center in Germantown. But there are new, key details as FOX13 News spoke to the man many people are calling a hero. It’s largely because of him the...
Man arrested and charged in connection to University of Memphis student's death
A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance and death of a University of Memphis nursing student who went missing last month just before graduation, Memphis Police said Friday. Vincent Patterson is also charged with one count first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated...
