Crawford County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Corry Man Brings Civil War Hero to Life

Northwestern Pennsylvania was home to many fascinating figures in U.S. history, including Colonel Strong Vincent. Wouldn't it be great to go back in time and talk to guys like him?. It’s not possible but Tom Hansen provides the next best thing. He dresses up as Vincent for educational and special...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Body found in North East, police investigating

Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
RIPLEY, NY
explore venango

Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry

Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
OIL CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case

Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Linda L. Hall

Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle

A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
FRANKLIN, PA

