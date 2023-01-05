Read full article on original website
Corry Man Brings Civil War Hero to Life
Northwestern Pennsylvania was home to many fascinating figures in U.S. history, including Colonel Strong Vincent. Wouldn't it be great to go back in time and talk to guys like him?. It’s not possible but Tom Hansen provides the next best thing. He dresses up as Vincent for educational and special...
Fire and Ice Celebration Returning to Celeron to Benefit Local Charity
CELORON, NY (Erie News Now) — A winter event to benefit a Chautauqua County charity is returning to Celeron, organizers announced. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will become a winter playground Feb. 9, 10 and 11. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges...
Local fire department finally receives new truck
After two years of waiting, the Cortland Fire Department finally got its new firetruck on Friday.
Demo begins on old company homes in Campbell
Friday, a demo crew began tearing down one row of six units.
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680.
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
Services Set for Melissa A. Roxberry
Melissa A. Roxberry, 48, of Oil City, PA, passed away in her home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2022. Services will take place on Saturday January 7, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. in the Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. Memorials may be made to the Oil City Salvation Army Meal...
Sharon shooting suspect booked on $2M bond
Police were called to a scene in Sharon, Pennsylvania for reports of a shooting Sunday night.
Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case
Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
Fire spreads to three homes in New Castle
Crews worked to control a fire Monday morning in New Castle that spread to neighboring homes.
Fire at vacant New Castle hotel under investigation
New Castle Firefighters were called to a fire at a vacant hotel in the downtown area Sunday morning.
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
Therapy Dogs United Brings Comfort, Smiles to People who Need it Most: Community Gems
To say Pat Christianson is a dog lover is an understatement. While her dog Fritz is not a therapy dog, the former Erie television anchor left the business in 2008 to start Therapy Dogs United. "There was no charity that was training, evaluating and placing therapy dogs out in the...
Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
