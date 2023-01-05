TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO