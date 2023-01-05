Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida
Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
fsunews.com
Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
denisesanger.com
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit
In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 6-8, 2023
Hope Monsalvatge, 35, Alford, Florida: Battery domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Bradford, 26, Alford, Florida: Battery domestic, improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sean Raynes, 36, Cape Coral, Florida: Hold for Lee County: Florida Highway...
fsunews.com
FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU
On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Pastor Quincy Griffin as 2023 MLK Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University alumnus and Tallahassee pastor Quincy D. Griffin, Sr. has been announced as the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation speaker. The event will be held at 10:10 a.m. Friday, January 13 in the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. “Pastor Quincy Griffin is a gifted...
tallahasseemagazine.com
A Lasting Dream Realized
As a young woman, Brenda Moss worked long hours at a hair salon — and then served additional clients at home. As days drew to a close, she’d sketch her dream salon. “My eyes have always been bigger than my pockets,” Moss said. “But my dad was an entrepreneur, being one of the first Black plumbers in Tallahassee to run his own business, so I really felt I could make my dreams happen.”
WCTV
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured. According to TPD, the victim was walking near Clay Street and Volusia Street around 10:33 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. When the victim started running, he realized he had been...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
WCTV
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Tallahassee business...
fsunews.com
Nationwide cold front: flights canceled, deadly winter storms over holiday weekend
A holiday weekend cold front saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled, over 50 dead and frozen iguanas falling from trees. The historic wave of cold weather resulted in over 60% of the U.S. population facing a cold weather advisory over the holiday weekend of Dec. 24-25. The Sunshine State was not spared from the wintry weather with temperatures dropping into the 20s early Christmas morning in central Florida and the Panhandle.
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
City of Thomasville announces changes to service hours for MLK Day holiday
The City of Thomasville announced its schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
Gadsden County High School looking for new football coach
Less than one year after filling their last coaching vacancy, the Gadsden County football program is on the hunt for a new head coach again.
wfxl.com
One arrested for fatal shooting in Thomas County
A man has died and another arrested following a shooting in Thomas County Thursday. On January 5, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Thomas County deputies, Boston police and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road for a shooting. Responding units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, with a bullet...
ecbpublishing.com
New fence regulations called excessive
The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
WALB 10
Thomasville’s ‘Bring One for the Chipper’ continues efforts to recycle Christmas trees
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’ll be a chip off your shoulder when you bring your undecorated Christmas tree to Thomasville’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” event on Saturday to properly dispose of it. The event is an environmentally friendly way to dispose of your Christmas...
