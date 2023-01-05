Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
power98fm.com
North Carolina City Makes Top Bed Bug List
The Windy City is settling in as the #1 city on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List for the third year in a row. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia hold onto the top three spots, ranking first, second and third, respectively. Los Angeles saw the largest jump this year, moving up seven spots into the Top Five, with Cleveland (#4) and Raleigh (#20) each moving up the list by four spots.
power98fm.com
Biggest Donuts in North Carolina Are Located in Charlotte
Hmmm, ever thought about the world’s biggest donut? I am not really sure where the world’s largest donut is, but I do hear Charlotte has some pretty big ones you could try out. The bigger the better, right? One bakery in Charlotte, North Carolina is serving up some of the biggest donuts that you can find in the Tar Heel state.
power98fm.com
Popular North Carolina Cheerwine Festival Announces It’s 2023 Return To Salisbury
It’s one of our favorite events of the year. The Cheerwine Festival! And the festival returns this May to Salisbury, N.C. with live entertainment, family fun, and more. The festival celebrating it iconic cherry-flavored soda (if you’re new to NC this is to “wine” in Cheerwine) will take place May 20th, 2023 from noon to 10 pm. It’s a family-friendly event that features local and national bands, Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, and more. Stay tuned for the full musical lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.
power98fm.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
power98fm.com
Where to Celebrate Dry January in the Carolinas?
Some of us may be celebrating “Dry January” as a kick-off to the new year. Others, may not. But, for those who are partaking in dry January, you may wonder where you should go to have some fun. I know your friends may be inviting you to plenty of bars and spots that you prefer when you’re not so dry. I know you’re probably wondering, why bring me here? Well, have some faith. There are some great spots to enjoy even when you’re doing things a little dry.
power98fm.com
20 Events To Check Out This January In Mooresville North Carolina
There is a ton to do in Charlotte, but there is also a lot to do in our neighboring towns. And one of those, with plenty of charm and residents, is Mooresville! And downtown Mooresville and the local businesses are looking to kick off 2023 in a big way. There are 20 events between now and the end of January taking place in the downtown Mooresville area. From live events and music, to wine tastings, painting, art, and more there is something for everyone. Check out this list of some of the great happenings in downtown Mooresville this month! Info comes from DowntownMooresville.com.
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
Bottle shops help with Dry January in North Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dry January is a time when people quit drinking alcohol for a month. In Greenville, some bottle shops offer non-alcoholic beverage options to help provide more options to people this month. Some go dry in January for their health, others to save money and some to cut back on overall drinking. […]
power98fm.com
This South Carolina City Is One of the Most Romantic in the USA
Are you looking to spice some things up this year? A nice romantic getaway should be high up there on the list. There are tons of romantic countries around the world, but you can also stay pretty local. The United States has many romantic cities that you should visit whenever you’re looking for a getaway.
City, business owner in debate over sign on historic building in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new business moved into an old historic building, and now a sign is causing a stir. The owner of Roar, a dining and entertainment district in Downtown Winston-Salem, said that the city isn’t keeping its promises to the business. City leaders said that it’s the business that isn’t playing fair. […]
5 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post.
NC supporters gather to remember life of Shanquella Robinson on eve of birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Jan. 9 marks what would have been Shanquella Robinson’s 26th birthday. Her family, friends, and community gathered at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday to celebrate her and release balloons in her honor. It’s been more than two months since Robinson was killed while on a trip to Mexico with people she […]
power98fm.com
Mega Millions Rises to $1.1 Billion; Can Winners Remain Anonymous in North Carolina?
No one matched all six numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth a staggering $1.1 billion — the third largest in U.S. history. Friday’s drawing was the 24th in a row without a winner. The numbers were 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. If someone wins on Tuesday, he or she could take the full $1.1 billion paid out over 29 years, or the lump sum option of $568.7 million all at once. But don’t make plans for the money just yet; the odds of winning are one in 302.6 million, lottery officials say.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
power98fm.com
These Are The Top 25 Highest Rated Community Colleges In North Carolina
With the cost of college soaring, high school seniors and those looking to go back to school have tough decisions to make. In many circumstances, it doesn’t make sense to go to a 4-year University. Whether you are looking to take a more specialized career path or just knock out some credits before transferring over to another institution to finish your degree. Regardless of your motivation community college is a great option and one that many people choose to pursue. Additionally, community colleges are cheaper than even in-state schools and have 100% admission rates. This makes them accessible to more prospective students. But which school should you go to? There are many community colleges in North Carolina. Some of your decision may depend on the field you’d like to study. There is also a discrepancy in cost between different schools. Location of course also is an important factor as students at community colleges do not live on campus. That’s why Niche created its Community College Rankings. Keep reading to see the top 25 highest-rated community colleges in North Carolina.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina
North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!
