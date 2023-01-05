Read full article on original website
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta re-signs Eric Hinske
2010 - The Braves re-sign Eric Hinske to a one-year deal. Hanse hit .256/.338/.456 with 11 home runs in 131 games for Atlanta in 2010. He will appear in 117 games in 2011 while hitting .233/.311/.403 with 10 home runs in 2011. MLB History. 1915 - The Yankees acquire Wally...
This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Mike Kelly to the Reds
1894 - Boston Beaneaters catcher Charlie Bennett loses both of his legs in a horrific train accident. Bennett’s first team, the Detroit Wolverines, will rename their ballpark to Bennett Park in his honor. 1996 - The Braves trade outfielder Mike Kelly to Cincinnati for minor league pitcher Chad Fox.
Braves News: late offseason doldrums, minor trades, more
We are officially in the doldrums of the MLB offseason as we wait for more depth pieces and low-ceiling options to sign, along with the one remaining whale, Carlos Correa. The Mets have reportedly considered walking away from negotiations with the Correa camp, which would obviously be good for the Braves, but who knows what that situation holds at this point, after two teams have clearly had significant concerns with his medicals. This could present an opportunity for the Braves to swoop in with a shorter term deal for the star shortstop if they have the money to make it work within their budget, but a veteran stopgap option like Elvis Andrus seems more likely.
Max Fried, A.J. Minter headline list of Braves’ arbitration eligible players
One of the final events of Major League Baseball’s offseason calendar will take place this Friday, January 13, which is the deadline for arbitration-eligible players and clubs to formally exchange salary figures. The Braves currently have a group of five players who are arbitration eligible and have not yet agreed to terms for the upcoming season.
Braves News: Atlanta’s approach to player acquisition, more
While I can only speak for myself, I feel confident in suggesting that may Braves fans are also baseball fans in general. As a result, during parts of the offseason and around the trade deadline, it is likely that much of Braves country and other fanbases make sure to turn the notifications icon on for Ken Rosenthal, Jeff Passan, and others.
Battery Power Podcast Episode 384: New year, new mailbag
The calendar has flipped to 2023, and that means the upcoming MLB season is rapidly approaching. The Atlanta Braves project to be quite good again next season, and there is plenty to discuss, even in the midst of a relatively quiet time for local baseball. Episode 384 of the Battery...
Braves News: Braves sign Yacksel Rios, Austin Riley’s 2023 predictions, more
The minor league transactions continued on Friday as the Atlanta Braves signed RHP Yacksel Rios to a minor league deal. The contract includes an invitation to Spring Training. Drafted in 2011 by the Philadelphia Phillies, the 29-year-old has made 89 career big league appearances. In the minors, however, he has tossed 544 frames and put together a career 4.15 ERA thus far.
