Pentagon prepares for series of GOP-led investigations
Pentagon officials have held multiple high-level meetings in recent months in preparation for a barrage of Republican-led House investigations into issues varying from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to what conservative lawmakers have deemed “woke” military policies, according to a senior defense official. House Republicans have long signaled...
Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move. A decorated officer, Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro was replaced on Saturday by Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, who was due to retire next month. The appointment of military chiefs is a sensitive issue. The military has a history of restiveness, failed coup attempts, corruption scandals and has faced accusations of human rights violations. Efforts have been made for years to instill professionalism in the military and insulate it from the country’s traditionally chaotic and corruption-tainted politics.
Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration
President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a Superman comic under the Constitution for this congressman
California’s Robert Garcia will be sworn into office with the Constitution — and a priceless vintage Superman comic. The comic is one of several sentimental items that will be underneath the Constitution when Garcia takes his ceremonial oath. The copy of “Superman” #1 will be joined by a photo of Garcia’s parents, who died of Covid-19, and his citizenship certificate, according to a Thursday tweet from Garcia.
Bosnian Serbs celebrate banned holiday, praise Putin
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of flag-waving Bosnian Serbs have gathered on the outskirts of the capital Sarajevo to celebrate an outlawed holiday associated with Bosnia’s brutal inter-ethnic war in the 1990s. Neighboring Serbia’s top diplomat attended a military-style parade organized Monday for the occasion, which was used by Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik to demonstrate his allegiance to Russia. Dodik voiced scorn for Western “thugs who have been trying for years to rob Serbs of their freedom.” The outlawed holiday marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serb leaders triggered the country’s nearly four-year war that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The 988 mental health and suicide prevention helpline has quickly expanded its reach in the six months since it launched. It has received just over 2 million calls, texts and chat messages since July. The number of centers answering calls from Spanish grew from three to seven by the end of last year. A pilot line dedicated to LGBTQ youth started taking calls in September. And plans are underway to keep the momentum going, expanding the service even further. The helpline was created with bipartisan support in Congress and just under $1 billion in federal funds.
