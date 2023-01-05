The Raiders abandoned a rabid fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that Davis has grown frustrated with the... The post Report: Mark Davis has 1 big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 MINUTES AGO