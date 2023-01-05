ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
koamnewsnow.com

A new competition from AAA rewards Missourians for not texting while driving

AAA: Missouri businesses are invited to compete for cash prizes and tp help make our roadways safer in the inaugural Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Business Showdown. Officials say the BUPD Business Showdown is a free distracted driving prevention training course that provides participating businesses with cash incentives for employee participation.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

KDoT announces upcoming projects in Southeast Kansas

KDoT - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced recent approvals for local highway construction and maintenance projects. The following counties can expect projects to begin during the year:. Crawford County - $1,666,387.63 for bridge replacement in Frontenac, Kan. Neosho County - $21,666,231.40 for grading and surfacing various roads in the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
texasbreaking.com

One Time Payments Ranging From $438 to $1,600 To Be Claimed By Americans Starting This Month, Are You Eligible?

The payments are from the state-funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) in 12 Missouri counties. However, North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) also accepts applications for one-time payments. Elderly people and people with disabilities started accepting applications from November 1st, and...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri residents have one week to request broadband internet access from the state

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you don’t have access to broadband internet in your home in Missouri, you only have until the end of the week to let the state know. Missouri is getting a piece of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband access as part of a federal program. So the FCC is trying to determine who has access and who doesn’t and what potential errors there are. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk

(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in Southwest Missouri

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in Missouri has turned up two new cases in our area. Samples from Barton County have tested positive—the first time it’s been identified in the county. Southwest Missouri had previously seen just one case—and that was in Barry...
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Missouri

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The process to make recreational marijuana more accessible to Missourians will take a step forward this weekend. Starting Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will post applications for personal cultivation licenses. The license will allow approved applicants to grow their own marijuana. The future use of recreational marijuana The post State health department to post personal marijuana cultivation applications appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

