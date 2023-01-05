ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

WMBB

PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment

Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off.  Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department. Original Story PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue. The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach man accused of biting victim’s face

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man caused “great bodily harm” and “permanent disfigurement” when he tore off a portion of another man’s face, court records state Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote that Robert Edmonds, 21, was arguing with the victim over a stove in the victim’s camper. Edmonds allegedly grabbed […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into Hathaway Bridge

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday.  Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway.  45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Accident in Panama City involving three cars

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonso.org

TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Drug deal with undercover officer leads to Jackson County arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Jackson County Tuesday. An undercover law enforcement officer bought narcotics from Torence Ali Clemmons after negotiating a drug transaction with him. This transaction took place about 200 feet from a church. As Clemmons...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies see a rise in drug activity

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Preliminary construction for Brooks Bridge Replacement Project starts this month, major construction in Spring 2023

The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project is set to begin this Spring, with preliminary construction activities starting this month. The project, which is being led by the Florida Department of Transportation, aims to replace the current four-lane bridge with a new six-lane structure across Santa Rosa Sound. According to Kohen Johns...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

