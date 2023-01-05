Read full article on original website
PCPD arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his apartment
Editor’s Note: This story has been edited to include more accurate information about where the incident occurred. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police arrested a man this morning after an hour-long stand-off. Officers said they’d been looking for 26-year-old Chance Layfield for about a month, on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine. They finally caught […]
UPDATE: Panama City shooting suspect arrested
UPDATE: The suspect involved in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue has been apprehended, per the Panama City Police Department. Original Story PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is actively looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening off Mulberry Avenue. The suspect, Charles Edd Caulk, was […]
Deputies: Man accidentally shoots himself during series of burglaries in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a Crestview man accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun while breaking into a vehicle. Justin McCall, 28, was arrested on Thursday on charges of grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary and felony violation of probation. According to the...
Santa Rosa Beach woman won $1M. The home she bought - uninsured - burned on move-in day.
Winning the lottery is supposed to be lucky, but not so much for local Kathryn Faver. The 58-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman bought three scratch-off lottery tickets in September. The first two were duds, but the third was a $1 million winner. She won the $1 million prize from a...
Panama City Beach man accused of biting victim’s face
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man caused “great bodily harm” and “permanent disfigurement” when he tore off a portion of another man’s face, court records state Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote that Robert Edmonds, 21, was arguing with the victim over a stove in the victim’s camper. Edmonds allegedly grabbed […]
Two charged with drug trafficking, SWAT team dispatched
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two suspects are in custody, one of them arrested after a SWAT team was dispatched. Last year on Dec. 28, officers with Panama City Police Street Crimes Unit attempted to pull over a vehicle after believing it was in a drug transaction. During the attempt, police say the driver drove off at a high rate of speed.
Wreck in Panama City, driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in serious condition after a wreck in Panama City. Panama City Police told NewsChannel 7 the driver of a jeep was going through the intersection of Beck Ave. and 19th Street Wednesday night and was t-boned by a smaller car. The driver...
WATCH: Reckless driver arrested after crashing into Hathaway Bridge
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former Bay County resident is in custody after a scary incident Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly Wednesday afternoon across the Hathaway Bridge until a truck slammed into the side of the highway. 45-year-old Kenneth Everett is originally from Bay County but has lived in Washington state for about 15 […]
Accident in Panama City involving three cars
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol reported an accident involving three cars in Panama City early Thursday morning. At the intersection of St. Andrews Blvd and Airport Road, troopers say a Ford SUV and a Bay County Patrol truck were sitting at a red light when a blue Kia crashed into the truck from behind. FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
TEENS ARRESTED FOR STEALING GUNS, VEHICLE AND BREAKING INTO MULTIPLE CHURCHES IN GLENDALE COMMUNITY
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two teenagers face felony charges following a crime spree spanning the holiday weekend in northern Walton County. Teague Kirkland, 19, and Christiansen Lopez, 16, were found walking on I-10 near a stolen Ford F-150 around 2 am Wednesday. The vehicle was stolen Tuesday from a home on State Highway 83 in Glendale along with numerous firearms, prescription medication, and alcohol.
Florida woman arrested, accused of stealing over $12K from disabled person’s Social Security funds
Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody said a Florida woman was arrested after allegedly stealing over $12,000 from a disabled person while serving as her guardian.
Walton County deputy arrested, fired for stealing money from booked inmate
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Detention deputy was arrested Wednesday and fired for stealing money from an inmate being booked into jail. 37-year-old Jordan Tyler Rogers is charged with petit theft and official misconduct. According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, deputies started the investigation into Rogers on...
Officials investigate single car wreck that leaves driver with serious injuries
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was seriously injured in a single-car accident late Tuesday evening when her vehicle hit a steel beam at a business. Officials with the Panama City Police Department say just before midnight they responded to an accident in the 300 block of Jenks Avenue.
Drug deal with undercover officer leads to Jackson County arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer in Jackson County Tuesday. An undercover law enforcement officer bought narcotics from Torence Ali Clemmons after negotiating a drug transaction with him. This transaction took place about 200 feet from a church. As Clemmons...
Neighborhood in Panama City set to get some new improvements
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City neighborhood is getting a multi-million-dollar revamp -- and Thursday night, residents got a look at the expected changes. Residents who live in the Cove neighborhood of Panama City know how rough their roads are. “Lots of potholes and lots of water leaks,”...
Florida Mom With 4 Kids In The Car, Charged After Shooting Man In A Pickup Truck
A Florida woman is charged with multiple counts of child neglect and aggravated battery after a shooting on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, on January 1, just after 7 pm, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Reddick Road in Ponce De Leon regarding a shooting
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 4 for Felony Drug Offenses
Two unrelated traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Washington County over the weekend. On Friday, December 30th, 2022, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near Buckhorn Blvd. and Peppervine Place. Once initiated, deputies witness an object being tossed out of the passenger...
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies see a rise in drug activity
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Drug busts and overdoses have been leading headlines these last few years. While most would expect it to be more common in big urban cities, that’s not necessarily the case. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews Wednesday to see what drug activity looks like in more rural areas.
Preliminary construction for Brooks Bridge Replacement Project starts this month, major construction in Spring 2023
The Brooks Bridge Replacement Project is set to begin this Spring, with preliminary construction activities starting this month. The project, which is being led by the Florida Department of Transportation, aims to replace the current four-lane bridge with a new six-lane structure across Santa Rosa Sound. According to Kohen Johns...
Former employees speak out after Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen closes for good
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A staple in Southern cooking in Panama City Beach is a staple no more. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Pier Park shut its doors suddenly last week. The closure laid off around 30 employees. “We came here and grew as a family and became...
