National Championship Game Will Feature Several Lufkin Graduates
Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs will battle for college football's national championship. Many in East Texas will be hoping that TCU can pull off a major upset, not just because the school is from the Lone Star State, but also because there will be several folks on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California that graduated from Lufkin High School.
Crumbl Cookies Preparing A Yummy Grand Opening In Lufkin, Texas
We marked another milestone in the evolution of Crumbl Cookies coming to Lufkin. Yesterday Real Graphics installed this sign between Pizza Hut And Game Xchange. They did a great job on the sign and it really gets the point across about what is going to be there. We first found out that Crumbl was coming to the South Loop Crossing back in August, and everyone has been impatiently waiting for the cookies to start flowing.
KLTV
Rising price of hay strains Texas farmers, ranchers
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas ranchers are paying more for hay right now, and that added cost for them means higher prices for you. George Woods, Manager of Lufkin Farm Supply said the said the cause of the current hay shortage is a mix between the summer drought Texas experienced, and rising fertilizer and diesel prices.
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
kjas.com
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
