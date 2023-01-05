Read full article on original website
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!
So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
When A Crazy Biker Jumped The Rio Grande From El Paso To Juarez
No, he wasn't trying to flee the country .. just a man and his motorcycle having some fun. Evel Knievel pulled off some amazing and potentially life ending stunts while setting a few distance records back in the day. More contemporary lunatics like Robbie Maddison have since set new distance...
Texas Parks Celebrating 100 Years With Events Across The State & Two New Parks
Can you believe Texas state parks have now been established for 100 years? Does that sound too short or very long?. In our state, you can do a lot of things like camping, hiking, boating, sightseeing, fishing and so much more. How it got started:. In 1923, Texas Governor started...
This Easy New Hack Might Help Sell Out Your Empty Texas Airbnb
An Airbnb host went viral on TikTok recently with a new hack he discovered that sells his rentals like crazy. He decided to remove the 'cleaning fee' and raise the nightly rate. This minor adjustment actually led him to hit 100% occupancy on his various Airbnb properties. But, why?. It...
Guy Fieri Has Declared the Best Restaurant in All of Texas
When it comes to the best places to get food, Fieri is our guy. His show, "Diner's Drive In's & Dives" is as iconic as those frosted tips of his. And when he says a certain restaurant takes you to Flavortown, well you listen!. Fieri has been all over the...
How Texans Are Using Whataburger Cups to Help During the Winter Season
A cold front is expected to hit El Paso soon, meanwhile, northern parts of Texas are already experiencing a blast of winter weather. While Texans prepare themselves for the cold, many are turning to Whataburger; not just for their delicious honey butter biscuits, but for their Styrofoam cups because many are using the cups in an ingenious way!
Weird Devices Texas Drivers No Longer Have Access To
Automobiles have come a long way in terms of accessories and features. New things have been developed while others have been eliminated. These days, cars and trucks are loaded with all kinds of neat gadgets and features. Back in the day, they didn't have as many conveniences and required a little more work to get things done.
Fired Employees Take Over Texas Eatery’s Social Media to Warn Customers
Imagine busting your hump constantly to make a few bucks. Well, if you're like most people, that's not too hard to imagine. Most of us work incredibly hard at our jobs. Servers are certainly no exception- they walk thousands of steps carrying heavy plates and trays, fill drinks, pre-bus tables, assemble salads and deserts, and more- all while smiling and being friendly. It's the only way they'll make any tips, and tips are the only way they make any money. Their hourly, usually a measly $2.13 per hour, almost always goes entirely to paying taxes.
