Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!

So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
Weird Devices Texas Drivers No Longer Have Access To

Automobiles have come a long way in terms of accessories and features. New things have been developed while others have been eliminated. These days, cars and trucks are loaded with all kinds of neat gadgets and features. Back in the day, they didn't have as many conveniences and required a little more work to get things done.
TEXAS STATE
Fired Employees Take Over Texas Eatery’s Social Media to Warn Customers

Imagine busting your hump constantly to make a few bucks. Well, if you're like most people, that's not too hard to imagine. Most of us work incredibly hard at our jobs. Servers are certainly no exception- they walk thousands of steps carrying heavy plates and trays, fill drinks, pre-bus tables, assemble salads and deserts, and more- all while smiling and being friendly. It's the only way they'll make any tips, and tips are the only way they make any money. Their hourly, usually a measly $2.13 per hour, almost always goes entirely to paying taxes.
TEXAS STATE
