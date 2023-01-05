Imagine busting your hump constantly to make a few bucks. Well, if you're like most people, that's not too hard to imagine. Most of us work incredibly hard at our jobs. Servers are certainly no exception- they walk thousands of steps carrying heavy plates and trays, fill drinks, pre-bus tables, assemble salads and deserts, and more- all while smiling and being friendly. It's the only way they'll make any tips, and tips are the only way they make any money. Their hourly, usually a measly $2.13 per hour, almost always goes entirely to paying taxes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO