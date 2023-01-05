Read full article on original website
Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
WSYX ABC6
18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
One critical after South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday night. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue, according to Columbus police. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The teen […]
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
WSYX ABC6
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
YAHOO!
Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: 'This hits home,' chief says
Jan. 7—A longtime Springfield business owner's shooting death Thursday night was the latest act of violence in a difficult start to the new year in Springfield. Thomas Gill, a butcher and owner of Gill's Quality Meat Market on Selma Road, died after he was shot in his SUV in the area of Kenton and Burt streets Thursday night as he was traveling south with a child passenger, according to police.
myfox28columbus.com
4 teens arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teenagers connected to a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus have been arrested, according to police. Kasey Russell, 17, Marquel King, 14, Hunter Krouse, 15, and Brent Boggs, 14, have been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated robbery. On Dec. 3, officers were called...
YAHOO!
News briefs: AR rifle taken in Chillicothe search warrant, park director resigns
CHILLICOTHE― The Chillicothe Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on Friday that ended in the arrest of a Columbus man. Stefhon Greathouse, 19, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. Additional felony charges are pending lab results and the continued investigation, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.
YAHOO!
Man gets 8 years for selling fatal dose of fentanyl to high school student
ZANESVILLE − Mason Buck, 22, of Nashport, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl to a West Muskingum High School student in April 2021. The girl was just weeks away from graduating. Speaking from the bench before a courtroom crowded...
NBC4 Columbus
Arrest made 18 months after fatal shooting at motorcycle club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred 18 months ago in North Central Columbus. Columbus police arrested Christian Houchins, 30, for the alleged murder of 65-year-old Robert Jordan as well as injuring a 45-year-old woman in the parking lot of Flames Motorcycle Club on Sigsbee Avenue.
CPD seeking help in finding missing child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
YAHOO!
Funeral planned Monday for Marion woman killed in Upper Sandusky attack
A Marion woman who was killed during a brutal attack by a man on New Year's Day in Wyandot County will be laid to rest on Monday. According to a report from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Keris L. (Dilgard) Riebel, age 22, Marion, was found dead inside the Dollar Tree store on East Wyandot Avenue when officers arrived on the scene around 4:25 p.m. last Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the store after receiving a report that a male subject who was "waving a machete around" and had struck a female employee, who turned out to be Riebel.
Woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman during fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering while another woman has been arrested after a fight led to a shooting Saturday night in downtown Columbus, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:06 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street. According to Columbus police dispatchers, the woman was shot in […]
WHIZ
Suspected Bank Robber Behind Bars
A 42-year-old Zanesville man faces charges in connection to a December bank robbery. Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that Justin Curry now faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and possessing criminal tools. Michel said following the robbery of the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue, December 29, they...
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
CPD look to identify two persons of interest in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — CPD is looking for community help in identifying two persons of interest that could be connected to a November shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood. On Nov. 22, Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 11:15 p.m. Officers found a man who was shot […]
