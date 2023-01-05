ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday night. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue, according to Columbus police. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The teen […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Friday evening after a shooting Friday afternoon in west Columbus, according to police. CPD say that officers went to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive just after 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, officers found Justin Douglas, 33, suffering from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YAHOO!

Longtime Springfield butcher shot to death: 'This hits home,' chief says

Jan. 7—A longtime Springfield business owner's shooting death Thursday night was the latest act of violence in a difficult start to the new year in Springfield. Thomas Gill, a butcher and owner of Gill's Quality Meat Market on Selma Road, died after he was shot in his SUV in the area of Kenton and Burt streets Thursday night as he was traveling south with a child passenger, according to police.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YAHOO!

News briefs: AR rifle taken in Chillicothe search warrant, park director resigns

CHILLICOTHE― The Chillicothe Police SWAT team executed a search warrant on Friday that ended in the arrest of a Columbus man. Stefhon Greathouse, 19, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. Additional felony charges are pending lab results and the continued investigation, according to the Chillicothe Police Department.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made 18 months after fatal shooting at motorcycle club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred 18 months ago in North Central Columbus. Columbus police arrested Christian Houchins, 30, for the alleged murder of 65-year-old Robert Jordan as well as injuring a 45-year-old woman in the parking lot of Flames Motorcycle Club on Sigsbee Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD seeking help in finding missing child

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YAHOO!

Funeral planned Monday for Marion woman killed in Upper Sandusky attack

A Marion woman who was killed during a brutal attack by a man on New Year's Day in Wyandot County will be laid to rest on Monday. According to a report from the Upper Sandusky Police Department, Keris L. (Dilgard) Riebel, age 22, Marion, was found dead inside the Dollar Tree store on East Wyandot Avenue when officers arrived on the scene around 4:25 p.m. last Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the store after receiving a report that a male subject who was "waving a machete around" and had struck a female employee, who turned out to be Riebel.
MARION, OH
WHIZ

Suspected Bank Robber Behind Bars

A 42-year-old Zanesville man faces charges in connection to a December bank robbery. Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that Justin Curry now faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and possessing criminal tools. Michel said following the robbery of the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue, December 29, they...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH

