Vienna, IL

SEMO closes campuses due to water outage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau says all campuses and offices are closed for the rest of the day Monday because of a water outage. The university says the campus-wide outage was caused by a valve that was ruptured during work on the campus' utility tunnels project.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community

PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
PADUCAH, KY
Carbondale gun violence meeting

Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents. Gun violence is a hot button issue across the country and even here in our viewing area. Neighborhood leaders in Carbondale, Illinois say nearly 150 shots fired incidents in the city last year - along with another...
CARBONDALE, IL
Medical professionals prepare for new omicron strain coming to our area

PADUCAH — It's not here yet, but it's on the way. A new strain of the COVID-19 omicron variant is sweeping across the Northeast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the subvariant XBB.1.5 is the most prevalent in the country. That's why local doctors and medical professionals are working to measure the impact it could have on our area. The Purchase District Health Department says the subvariant is spreading faster than ever seen before.
PADUCAH, KY
Paducah man accused of fighting Metropolis police charged with resisting arrest

METROPOLIS, IL — A Paducah man faces criminal charges in Metropolis, Illinois, say he fought officers outside a bowling alley on New Year's Day. The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to respond to a fight reported at SuperBowl Metropolis on Jan. 1. When officers arrived, they were directed to a blue vehicle in the parking lot.
METROPOLIS, IL

