ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7

The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Sports

Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran Big Ten Player Stepping Away From Football

A veteran Big Ten football player is stepping away from the game in 2023. Penn State lineman Brett Effner announced on Sunday that he is stepping away from the game he loves. Effner, a five-year veteran, appeared in 12 games this past season. He made six starts for the Nittany Lions.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

Baker Mayfield reveals bold future plans

It’s certainly been an up-and-down season for Baker Mayfield this year. After struggling with the Carolina Panthers, the team unceremoniously released him midway through the season and he was ultimately claimed by the Los Angeles Rams and quickly earned the team’s starting spot after a dominant debut with the team. Mayfield may have struggled in Read more... The post Baker Mayfield reveals bold future plans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn defensive coordinator takes PAC-12 job

Auburn’s defensive coordinator for the 2022 season is heading out west. Coach Jeff Schmedding, who served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator under coach Bryan Harsin and then under interim coach Cadillac Williams, is set to become the defensive coordinator at Washington State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Schmedding will serve under Cougars head coach Jake Dickert.
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy