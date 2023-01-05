Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment
After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
There's 1 Name Getting Mentioned To Replace Jim Harbaugh At Michigan
It remains to be seen if Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will make the jump to the National Football League in 2023. But if he does, who will replace Harbaugh at Michigan?. It's early, but so far, there's been one prominent name mentioned for the potential head coaching vacancy.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium ‘One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums’ During National Championship Broadcast
When you’re Pat McAfee you can pretty much get away with anything. That includes trashing the stadium the college football... The post Pat McAfee Calls SoFi Stadium ‘One of the Dumbest-Built Stadiums’ During National Championship Broadcast appeared first on Outsider.
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
Former Georgia Football Assistant Takes Job at Mississippi State
Veteran-SEC coach Will Friend, who spent four seasons at Georgia, has been hired as Mississippi State's next offensive line coach.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7
The college football season is almost over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 7. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. The Texans need a signal-caller of the future. Stroud has shown good poise and accuracy throughout his college career, but even showed he could play out of structure in the CFP semifinal against Georgia.
NBC Sports
Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
Veteran Big Ten Player Stepping Away From Football
A veteran Big Ten football player is stepping away from the game in 2023. Penn State lineman Brett Effner announced on Sunday that he is stepping away from the game he loves. Effner, a five-year veteran, appeared in 12 games this past season. He made six starts for the Nittany Lions.
Baker Mayfield reveals bold future plans
It’s certainly been an up-and-down season for Baker Mayfield this year. After struggling with the Carolina Panthers, the team unceremoniously released him midway through the season and he was ultimately claimed by the Los Angeles Rams and quickly earned the team’s starting spot after a dominant debut with the team. Mayfield may have struggled in Read more... The post Baker Mayfield reveals bold future plans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
Kienholz again, Ohio State signee throws second touchdown during All-American Bowl
One, two, three, four. That’s how many touchdowns future Ohio State Buckeyes scored today in the All-American Bowl. The first two were from receivers, Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate. The final two were courtesy of quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. The first was a scramble and throw, this one the dual-threat...
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
Transfer RB Brian Battie commits to Auburn
The former USF speedster joins a loaded Auburn running back room
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Former Auburn defensive coordinator takes PAC-12 job
Auburn’s defensive coordinator for the 2022 season is heading out west. Coach Jeff Schmedding, who served as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator under coach Bryan Harsin and then under interim coach Cadillac Williams, is set to become the defensive coordinator at Washington State, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Schmedding will serve under Cougars head coach Jake Dickert.
Favorite emerges for top college football transfer QB Malik Hornsby
Malik Hornsby is considered one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal, and he could be set to make a decision. Hornsby is one of the top remaining quarterbacks after the other, more high-profile signal callers announced their commitments, and it appears a Big ...
Brett McMurphy Reveals His 'Way-Too-Early' College Football Top 25
We're more than 48 hours away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but for The Action Network's Brett McMurphy it's never too early to start looking ahead to next season. Taking to Twitter this morning, McMurphy revealed his "Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023." Taking the top two spots...
Justin Scott, top-rated 300-pound defensive lineman, trims list to 8
One of the nation's top defensive line prospects made a major recruiting cut over the weekend. St. Ignatius (Illinois) five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott, the No. 18 overall prospect in the country, trimmed his list from nearly 30 major scholarship offers to eight contenders - Alabama, ...
Comments / 0