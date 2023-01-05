Gov.-elect Tina Kotek takes office, pledging to ramp up the building of new homes and forge connections with people across the state. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is declaring a homeless state of emergency as one of her first acts in office, fulfilling a promise she made during the 2022 campaign and kickstarting what she says will be a more aggressive approach to the housing crisis.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO