Tina Kotek sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor, declares a homelessness state of emergency
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek takes office, pledging to ramp up the building of new homes and forge connections with people across the state. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is declaring a homeless state of emergency as one of her first acts in office, fulfilling a promise she made during the 2022 campaign and kickstarting what she says will be a more aggressive approach to the housing crisis.
Peer mentors are key to Oregon’s Measure 110 success, but they are working in a broken system
On a sunny September evening in 2021, Nathaniel Sean Stringer joined family and colleagues for a recovery celebration at a park in the eastern Oregon town of Ontario. To enthusiastic applause, he received an award for his service to those struggling with addiction. Just weeks later, Stringer overdosed on fentanyl...
Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says
In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
Oregon's long-delayed commercial Dunegness crabbing season to open next week
Oregon Fish and Wildlife initially had a targeted opening date of Dec. 1, but that was delayed after pre-season tests showed crabs had too little meat yield as well as elevated levels of domoic acid, a toxin produced by algae. The state agency says commercial crabbers can begin fishing between...
