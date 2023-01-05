Read full article on original website
DOJ taps Trump-appointed attorney to investigate classified documents found at Biden think tank
Trump-appointed U.S. attorney John Lausch will handle the DOJ's investigation into classified documents found at a pro-Biden think tank, Fox News has learned.
Houston's priorities in the 2023 state Legislature
Before each session, Houston leaders finalize a wish list of topics and concerns they want lawmakers to address. Houston is paying the Dallas-based Locke Lord law firm upward of $750,000 to lobby its agenda in Austin for the next two years. Behavioral health. The city wants more funding for behavioral...
In PA county jails, guards use pepper spray and stun guns to subdue people in mental crisis
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When police arrived on the scene, they found Ishmail Thompson standing naked outside a hotel near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He had just punched a man. After his arrest, a mental health specialist at the county jail said Thompson should be sent to the hospital for psychiatric care.
Ohio and New Jersey ban Tiktok on government devices over Chinese surveillance fears, joining over 20 other states
A growing number of US states are banning TikTok on state devices over concerns that Chinese companies share sensitive user data with its government.
New Texas legislative session opens in Austin today
The near Texas legislative session begins today at noon in Austin. The first order of business will be for the Texas House to elect a speaker. Republicans hold an 83-to-64 advantage with three vacant seats.
Eight ways to become a Texas Capitol pro
The Texas Legislature is back, and whether you're a new Capitol staffer or just a civically engaged Austin townie, we've wrangled up the best ways to stay informed and look the part under the pink dome. 📚 One book to read: "The Gay Place," the definitive Texas political novel.
