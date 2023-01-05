Read full article on original website
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Congress Could Make It Harder To File Taxes By Getting Rid of New IRS Funding
In August, the Biden administration announced details regarding the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). While much focus has been put on the act's plans to cap prescription prices for Medicare...
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
No one knows exactly how many people currently enrolled in Medicaid would have been denied access to the program under the pre-pandemic rules.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Food Stamps: While ‘Short-Term Fix’ Implemented, SNAP Benefits Largely Unprotected From Theft
The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress in late December addresses the growing problem of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, but some critics call it a "short-term...
CNBC
Successfully applying for Social Security disability is difficult. Applying as a long Covid patient is even trickier
Long Covid has caused millions of Americans who suffer from symptoms to be out of work. For long-term cases, Social Security disability benefits may be the best bet for replacing lost income. But getting approved may be difficult, due to the "invisible" set of symptoms long Covid patients experience. When...
NPR
In Some States, An Unpaid Foster Care Bill Could Mean Parents Lose Their Kids Forever
Parents who have their kids placed in foster care often get a bill to reimburse the state for part of the cost. NPR found that in at least 12 states there are laws that say parents could lose their kids forever if they fail to pay it. We hear about...
Poorest Americans Five Times More Likely to Face IRS Tax Audit Than Millionaires, New Study Reveals
With tax season just around the corner, a new study is revealing more details about how taxpayers in the lowest income bracket are five times more likely to face an audit by the IRS than those who are in the highest income bracket. FOX News reports the Transactional Records Access...
hcplive.com
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
wdfxfox34.com
Types of Medicare Supplement Plans
Originally Posted On: https://www.theedgesearch.com/2023/01/types-of-medicare-supplement-plans.html. Medicare Supplement Plans provide additional health coverage for those on Medicare. Depending on a person’s medical needs, they should consider the range of supplement plans available. Are you a senior citizen wondering if there are supplement plans? That you can purchase to help with expenses...
The State & Feds Go To Trial Over Biden Administration Immigration Policies
The state of Florida is trying to convince a U-S District Judge that the President's policies violate federal law by releasing immigrants who are required to be detained.
