It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians

New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
Types of Medicare Supplement Plans

Medicare Supplement Plans provide additional health coverage for those on Medicare. Depending on a person's medical needs, they should consider the range of supplement plans available. Are you a senior citizen wondering if there are supplement plans? That you can purchase to help with expenses...
Time is running out. Get covered by January 15.

If you don't have health insurance — or just want to explore your options — go to healthcare.gov on or before Jan. 15 to get covered with affordable health insurance now. Having and keeping good quality affordable health care is personal for me. The Affordable Care Act saved my life. In 2017, I walked into […]
