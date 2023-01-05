Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
St. Rita’s donors ‘fill the gaps’ with donor month blood drive
Press Release from Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services: LIMA, Ohio – Hospital staff and community members embraced the critical challenge of January Blood Donor Awareness Month by supporting the first blood drive of the New Year on Jan. 6 at Mercer Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. St....
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
hometownstations.com
Two arrested after counterfeit money investigation in Van Wert
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Two people are now in custody after counterfeit money was circulating in Van Wert County. The Van Wert Police Department state that they have been investigating several issues of counterfeit currency being used in several locations within the city.
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
hometownstations.com
Lima man who stabbed his mother multiple times to remain in mental health treatment facility
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Common Pleas Court is making sure a Lima man, charged with stabbing his mother, will remain in a mental health facility for treatment. 26-year-old Kevin Stahr has been in the facility since 2021 when he was found incompetent to stand trial. The...
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club welcomes Dr. Andrea Mata of BrightSpot Families as guest speaker
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Rotarians learn how passion and perseverance are key components for families and businesses. Dr. Andrea Mata from BrightSpot Families was the guest speaker at today's meeting, her topic was cultivating a gritty culture. In 2021 she left the University of Findlay to live out her life's mission of helping families by starting BrightSpot Families where she teaches coping, relationships, and parenting skills to families and she has realized her techniques can be adapted in work environments.
hometownstations.com
Lima Community Christmas Dinner was held after being postponed due to snowstorm
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The VFW held their Lima Community Christmas Dinner Sunday afternoon after it was postponed due to the severe winter weather over the holidays. People were welcomed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1275 on Elm Street to enjoy a free meal of turkey, ham, sides, dessert, and the company of others. This is the 18th year the dinner has been held, and the goal is to make sure that people who may not have the means to prepare a holiday dinner or anyone to have the meal with have somewhere to go where they can feel the spirit of Christmas. Last year a couple of hundred people came to eat and enjoy the sense of community.
hometownstations.com
Presentation held discussing Ohio ethics laws
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Local public servants learning about Ohio ethics laws this morning as a representative of the Ohio Ethics Commission is in town. Dozens of township, village, city, and county elected and appointed officials attended a session reviewing the Ohio ethics laws. As public servants, they have a responsibility to comply with the law. The two most common violations the ethics commission sees are people who sell goods and services to their own public office and nepotism. The criminal liability for violations can range from 1st-degree misdemeanors to 4th-degree felonies.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
hometownstations.com
Lima Chapter of the NAACP identifies 6 issues they want to see improved in Lima area
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP has created a list of key issues they will be focusing on in 2023 and beyond. The organization identified six game changers that they will be focusing on improving in the next two years, some include improving heath for minorities and criminal reform. Along with that, they want to see increased economic sustainability for individuals of color to help offset the rise of violent crime in the Lima area.
Now Available in Ohio: Ruukies and Best Delta 8 Gummies
So what is Delta 8 exactly? The simple answer is that it’s closely related to Delta 9 THC, which is the primary psychoactive cannabinoid in marijuana.
cleveland19.com
State fire marshal urges Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of State Fire Marshal says it is time for Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees. “The longer trees remain in homes, the higher the fire risk,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. A third of home fires involving Christmas trees occur...
hometownstations.com
Hancock Park District celebrates Old Rock Day with public fossil exhibit
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - January 7th is National Old Rock Day, so the Hancock Park District brought the oldest rocks they could find to share with the public. There was a wide variety of fossils and minerals on display, from arrow heads to whale vertebrae. Attendees played bingo for the chance to win their own fossil to take home and could ask Program Specialist Chris Allen to tell them about any piece that caught their eye. The exhibit is her own personal collection and includes rare "miners' dollars" that were formed during the Ice Age and sent to her by her nephew who works in a coal mine where they are found.
hometownstations.com
Jeff Grey announces he will not seek another term as Mercer County Sheriff
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After serving over two decades as the Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey says he is ready to retire. Sheriff Jeff Grey says he will not be seeking another term as sheriff when his current term is up in January 2025. He has been in law enforcement since 1980. He was first elected sheriff in 2000 and has served six terms in the position. He says he has been working with a member of his command staff that will be throwing his hat into the ring during the 2024 election cycle. He says he is looking forward to spending time with his family and especially his grandkids and adds it has been a pleasure serving the residents of Mercer County.
hometownstations.com
Portion of Fourth Street to close for 18 days
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Starting Monday, January 9th, a portion of Fourth Street will be closed for construction. The railroad crossing on Fourth Street by McClain Road will be closed and the section of Fourth Street between McClain and Metcalf will be closed to all non-local traffic. An underground utility...
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
Comments / 0