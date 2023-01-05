Read full article on original website
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list
JERSEY CITY, NJ – If you live in New Jersey, you know that New York City is the bagel capital of the world, but one New Jersey city made the cut in a recent Best Cities for Bagel Lovers Top 10. When you leave New York City, great bagels are not as hard to find as they are in most other parts of the country. New Jersey does a pretty good bagel statewide. But one city made the list, competing with major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, Orlando and Philadelphia. That city was unexpected because you don’t necessarily think The post This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list appeared first on Shore News Network.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's home
A New Jersey witness at Long Beach reported watching a shape-changing object 150 feet over a neighbor’s home at 6:41 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?
From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
Celebrating National DJ Day: Big Joe on his passion for NJ radio
It’s National DJ Day on Jan. 20. According to the definition, we “celebrate” the work that DJ’s do, spinning the hits for a receptive audience whether in a club, at Sweet 16 parties or on your radio. I’ve never been a fan of the term DJ but I have always been a big fan of the job.
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
The best steaks in Central Jersey: Where they are, what to order
There is no other meal for me than a steak dinner with all the trimmings. Baked potato, mushrooms, onions. I'd throw some broccoli rabe into the mix as well, but that's me. You could call it my "Happy Meal." Sing: "You deserve a steak today!" I like them medium rare,...
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!
Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New Jersey
New Jersey is home to some of the worlds most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New Jersey!
Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything. I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
Travel Channel
11 Eerie Urban Legends of New Jersey
The Garden State is chock full of terrifying urban legends. From cities to the countryside, there’s something creepy lurking in just about every corner of New Jersey. According to Weird N.J., the Devil’s Tree has been the site of multiple suicides, and it’s not uncommon to see ghostly figures swinging from the tree’s branches. Locals say it’s impossible to cut the tree down — its trunk bears the scars of multiple attempts — and that snow will not stick to the ground beneath the large tree. Not far from the tree is a rock that’s reportedly warm to the touch year-round, even in New Jersey’s cold winters. Some think it could be a portal to hell.
Sushi concept to open another location in N.J. hotel
Emerging sushi concept Sushi by Boū is readying to open another New Jersey location. The concept is opening at Hoboken’s W Hotel at 225 River St. on Saturday, Jan. 14. It will be located on the ground floor of the hotel, just off its main lobby and living room.
This Is Where You Get The Best Italian Street Food In New Jersey
There is a cult developing and I suggest you join. You don’t have to do anything weird but you do have to admit that Italians just do everything better. Admit it, from cars to wine and fashion the Italians have it on lock. Add food into the conversation and it's game over.
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
NJ teachers union backs bereavement to cover all types of pregnancy loss
The state's largest teachers union supports adding benefits for parents who suffer pregnancy loss, infertility, adoption challenges and other setbacks affecting would-be parents. Sample contract language amending bereavement benefits was endorsed by the New Jersey Education Association after it was developed by the New Jersey nonprofit Start Healing Together. The...
The 23 New Jersey places you need to visit in 2023
New Jersey may be the most hated state, the most mocked and maligned in all the land, but in my mind, no state contains such diversity and wonder in such a compact package. There are at least 50 great reasons to live in New Jersey. We have it all here — hills, valleys, lakes, woods, beaches. And, contrary to the impression you get driving on the Parkway north of the Union tolls, we have oodles of open space.
