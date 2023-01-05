ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list

JERSEY CITY, NJ – If you live in New Jersey, you know that New York City is the bagel capital of the world, but one New Jersey city made the cut in a recent Best Cities for Bagel Lovers Top 10. When you leave New York City, great bagels are not as hard to find as they are in most other parts of the country. New Jersey does a pretty good bagel statewide. But one city made the list, competing with major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, Orlando and Philadelphia. That city was unexpected because you don’t necessarily think The post This New Jersey city made America’s top 10 cities for bagels list appeared first on Shore News Network.
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?

From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!

Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From New Jersey

New Jersey is home to some of the worlds most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from New Jersey!
11 Eerie Urban Legends of New Jersey

The Garden State is chock full of terrifying urban legends. From cities to the countryside, there’s something creepy lurking in just about every corner of New Jersey. According to Weird N.J., the Devil’s Tree has been the site of multiple suicides, and it’s not uncommon to see ghostly figures swinging from the tree’s branches. Locals say it’s impossible to cut the tree down — its trunk bears the scars of multiple attempts — and that snow will not stick to the ground beneath the large tree. Not far from the tree is a rock that’s reportedly warm to the touch year-round, even in New Jersey’s cold winters. Some think it could be a portal to hell.
Sushi concept to open another location in N.J. hotel

Emerging sushi concept Sushi by Boū is readying to open another New Jersey location. The concept is opening at Hoboken’s W Hotel at 225 River St. on Saturday, Jan. 14. It will be located on the ground floor of the hotel, just off its main lobby and living room.
The 23 New Jersey places you need to visit in 2023

New Jersey may be the most hated state, the most mocked and maligned in all the land, but in my mind, no state contains such diversity and wonder in such a compact package. There are at least 50 great reasons to live in New Jersey. We have it all here — hills, valleys, lakes, woods, beaches. And, contrary to the impression you get driving on the Parkway north of the Union tolls, we have oodles of open space.
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

