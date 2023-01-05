Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Renourishment projects in Indian River County to close 5 beaches
This week's weather forecast looks great for beachgoers. But residents and visitors in Indian River County will need to do a little pre-planning before heading to the sand. Their favorite beach may not be open right now. Wabasso Beach's parking lot was a little more crowded than normal on Monday.
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Conducts National Community Survey; Urges Public Participation
Port St. Lucie - Sunday January 8, 2023: To better serve residents and to learn more about the needs and desires of our citizens, the City of Port St. Lucie has partnered for the sixth year in a row with the National Research Center (NRC) and Polco to conduct the National Community Survey™ in the City.
veronews.com
Questions go unanswered at Sheriff’s Department
If it wasn’t obvious before, then it should be now: Sheriff Eric Flowers sees one of his captains, Milo Thornton, as a serious threat to his already-shaky re-election bid. He won’t say so, publicly. He doesn’t need to. The sheriff’s actions – along with those of his...
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Beaches to Close Temporarily for Dune Restoration Work
Beaches in Indian River County received considerable damage from two back-to-back storm events. “County beaches were hit hard,” said Michael Zito, Interim County Administrator. “Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion, and significant beach loss.”. County staff must manage around multiple constraints. Sea Turtles are...
southernboating.com
5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Woman Claims $1-Million Prize in Mystery Multiplier Scratch-Off Game
St. Lucie County - Monday January 9, 2023: 48 year old Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie has claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game. She claimed the award Friday at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.
cbs12.com
Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Seeks Help Identifying This Suspect in Christmas Day Hit & Run
Martin County - Monday January 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in identifying the man in these photos. He is a suspect in a hit and run crash in Stuart that occurred on Christmas Day, at the intersection of SE Seaward St/SE Dixie Hwy - southbound. The suspect was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van without a license plate affixed to it.
treasurecoast.com
Indian River Sheriff trying to locate missing man
Indian River Sheriff, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is trying to local Douglas Vaughn. He was last seen on January 5 near the Vero Beach Walmart.
sebastiandaily.com
Two people injured after a truck crashed into a Church in Sebastian
A pickup truck collided with two other vehicles before crashing into the entrance of Abide Calvary Church in Sebastian, Florida. EMS transported two people to Holmes Regional Medical Center. The crash occurred Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. at 11640 U.S. Highway 1, between NAPA Auto and the Hen House Eatery.
hotelnewsresource.com
Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton Breaks Ground in Okeechobee, Florida
The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming broke ground yesterday- Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 -- at the site of the future Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton, an entirely new casino, hotel and entertainment complex to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, located northwest of Lake Okeechobee. It is projected to open in late 2024, less than two years from the start of construction.
cbs12.com
Sheriff's office looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff's office said the man shown in the pictures rear-ended a family before fleeing the scene. He was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van with no license plate.
Port St. Lucie armed robbery suspect arrested in Fort Pierce
A man accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint and mugging a mother in front of her children at a pharmacy is behind bars.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart
On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
Felon wanted in Indian River County arrested at Las Vegas airport
A man described by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office as a violent felon was arrested Thursday at an airport in Nevada.
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
YAHOO!
Sebastian man charged in death of woman found on U.S. 1 near RV resort community
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A man who law enforcement officials said had been in a relationship with the Sebastian woman found dead on the side of U.S. 1 Dec. 30 has been arrested and charged in connection to her death. Drew Leibrock, 52, of 119 Crawford Drive, Sebastian, was...
WESH
DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
