Okeechobee County, FL

veronews.com

Questions go unanswered at Sheriff’s Department

If it wasn’t obvious before, then it should be now: Sheriff Eric Flowers sees one of his captains, Milo Thornton, as a serious threat to his already-shaky re-election bid. He won’t say so, publicly. He doesn’t need to. The sheriff’s actions – along with those of his...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Indian River County Beaches to Close Temporarily for Dune Restoration Work

Beaches in Indian River County received considerable damage from two back-to-back storm events. “County beaches were hit hard,” said Michael Zito, Interim County Administrator. “Impacts were substantial and include structural damage, dune erosion, and significant beach loss.”. County staff must manage around multiple constraints. Sea Turtles are...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

On The Market for $5.2 Million, This 20-Acre Luxury Estate in Fort Pierce is The Perfect Home to Live and Entertain

4560 S 25th Street Home in Fort Pierce, Florida for Sale. 4560 S 25th Street, Fort Pierce, Florida, built on 20 acres in St Lucie County. The estate is being sold furnished and impact windows, gas powered appliance including the stove, dryers, pool heater, bbq grill, and both fireplaces. This Home in Fort Pierce offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with nearly 5,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4560 S 25th Street, please contact Chris Wilson (Phone: 561-414-6937) & Carlos Garcia (Phone: 305-303-9243) at Casabella Miami Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT PIERCE, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Sheriff Seeks Help Identifying This Suspect in Christmas Day Hit & Run

Martin County - Monday January 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in identifying the man in these photos. He is a suspect in a hit and run crash in Stuart that occurred on Christmas Day, at the intersection of SE Seaward St/SE Dixie Hwy - southbound. The suspect was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van without a license plate affixed to it.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Two people injured after a truck crashed into a Church in Sebastian

A pickup truck collided with two other vehicles before crashing into the entrance of Abide Calvary Church in Sebastian, Florida. EMS transported two people to Holmes Regional Medical Center. The crash occurred Saturday at approximately 11 a.m. at 11640 U.S. Highway 1, between NAPA Auto and the Hen House Eatery.
SEBASTIAN, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton Breaks Ground in Okeechobee, Florida

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming broke ground yesterday- Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 -- at the site of the future Seminole Casino Hotel Brighton, an entirely new casino, hotel and entertainment complex to be built on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, located northwest of Lake Okeechobee. It is projected to open in late 2024, less than two years from the start of construction.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office looking for help identifying hit-and-run suspect

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff's office said the man shown in the pictures rear-ended a family before fleeing the scene. He was driving a light blue Chrysler Town and Country van with no license plate.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Woman hit by car in the parking lot of Sebastian Walmart

On Monday, an 84-year-old woman was hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot in Sebastian, Florida. Police say the woman, from Micco, was walking towards the discount department store when a vehicle, operated by a 74-year-old driver, made a left turn and struck her. According to the accident...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million

217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL

