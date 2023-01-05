ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Minnesota man turns wood into art

Luis Jaime, the artist behind That's Badass Wood Art, is getting a lot of attention on social media for his craft. So much so, that his intricate designs are turning the heads of celebrities, athletes and pro-sports teams.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Hamline University professor let go from job after showing painting of Muhammad

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An incident at Hamline University last semester is sparking conversations all over the country about how to discuss Islamic art. The national debate centers around whether it's considered inappropriate for a professor to show pictures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. For many Muslims, it's against their faith to look upon the images of Muhammad.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Shooting at Southdale Center in Edina appears to be accidental

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A gun went off at Southdale Center in Edina on Monday afternoon. The incident appears to be an accidental discharge, which happened around noon on Monday. Police found a blood trail but no victim. Half the mall was on lockdown for 30 minutes, but the...
EDINA, MN
fox9.com

fox9.com

Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
HIBBING, MN
fox9.com

Tips for winter coat shopping

Winter in Minnesota can be magical, but let's be honest — it can also be downright cold. And what you wear outside is important. When it comes to coats, some reach for stylish options, while others go for warmth. But can you have the best of both worlds? Linsey Griffin, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota's College of Design, joined FOX 9 Good Day to share some tips for the next time you need to brave the elements.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

New supper club opens in Shakopee with themed basement bar

What’s old is new again in the dining industry. Supper Clubs are popping up all over the Twin Cities. The newest addition is in Shakopee, in the former Dangerfield’s space. While the main floor of Shakopee House gives off 1920’s glam, the basement offers something quite unexpected. The Rum Row Tiki Bar is all about escapism. At the same time, it’s an ode to the restaurants past. During renovations, the team discovered a suitcase in the walls. Inside were post cards, bottles of rum and drink recipes. The restaurant owner was able to figure out who’s briefcase it was and even spoke with his family. He was a rum-runner during prohibition who had dreams of opening is own bar. They’ve done it for him in the basement of Shakopee House. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Dress for Success launches mobile confidence center

Dress for Success Twin Cities is taking their non-profit on the road. This winter, they launched their mobile confidence center called "The Success Express". The converted RV offers clothing resources and meeting areas for job coaching services giving women the resources they need to find and maintain employment.
fox9.com

Simon, DFL seek election worker protections

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - DFL-backed legislation that Simon supports would make such behavior a gross misdemeanor subject to a $1,000 fine. Election administrators told reporters that the threats and intimidation is a new problem in the past two elections. In recent months, election staffers have dealt with threatening...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Indoor, pop-up skatepark opens in Uptown mall storefront

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Many Twin Cities skateboarders see their options for skating dwindle down each year, as soon as snow and ice cover their outdoor parks. But now a new partnership at the Seven Points mall hopes to change that. "This is kind of a test pilot, something like...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

4 hurt in overnight shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An overnight shooting in Minneapolis left four people hurt on Hennepin Avenue, police report. Officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the reports of shots fired on the 900 block of Hennepin Avenue. At the scene, officers found two men who had been injured....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Freezing fog could led to some slippery roads for Monday morning commute

(FOX 9) - Freezing fog could cause some trouble for drivers on their Monday morning commute in the Twin Cities. With temperatures expected to stay in the teens overnight, fog expected overnight could turn to freezing fog. Fog when it freezes looks like a very heavy frost on your car....
fox9.com

One person killed in house fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early morning fire in Minneapolis claimed one life, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. MFD says it responded to a report of smoke showing from a home on the 2200 block of 45th Avenue North around 2:32 a.m Monday. When crews arrived on scene, they found a home with heavy black smoke and fire coming from two sides of the house.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

