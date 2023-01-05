East-West Mobility town hall: including consideration of the Constitution Avenue extension

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – City Councilmember Nancy Henjum is hosting a Town Hall to discuss a potential study addressing East-West mobility for the Fillmore Street and Uintah Street corridors.

At minimum, the proposed feasibility study would consider the following.

Widening Fillmore Street

Extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25 utilizing existing right-of-way, or maintaining the current roadway configuration with the understanding that traffic congestion and delay will likely increase.

Other strategies will be developed and analyzed through a robust public process planned with a future feasibility study. The Town Hall meeting will be on Saturday, January 21 from 10:00am-12:00pm at Stratton Elementary School.

As part of the future feasibility study scope, it will be important to identify safeguards for a potential Fillmore Street or Constitution Avenue project to minimize and mitigate impacts on existing neighborhoods. The Town Hall will obtain citizen input to help identify these safeguards, which will be included in the ConnectCOS Appendix A project description. There is no funding or timeline identified for East-West mobility improvements.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the City of Colorado Springs will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities. Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service to participate in this workshop should make the request as soon as possible by calling (719) 385-5247, but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.