Josh Alexander Is Ready For Bully Ray at Hard To Kill: “I Want To Kick Him Out Of This Company For Good”

Matt Hardy Shares Funny Story Of Ric Flair Convincing Shawn Michaels To Get Drunk During A WWE UK Tour
No one has had more wild stories than Ric Flair, and AEW superstar Matt Hardy has graced us with another one. The Broken One shared the tale on the latest edition of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, where he recalled the Nature Boy convincing Shawn Michaels to drink during a WWE UK tour back in 2007. This occurred after Michaels faced John Cena in a near 60-minute classic on Raw. Check out the full story below.
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
Jim Ross Reacts To Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, The former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently said that Ross wouldn’t be able to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship because they belong to different generations. The two sides were part of the brawl at AEW All Out.
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
Sting Explains Why He Thinks Today’s Wrestlers Are Trying Too Hard
In an interview with The Ringer, Sting spoke about the current wrestling industry. The WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he believes the modern era of wrestlers are ‘trying too hard’. He is seeing this first hand in AEW. “There’s just too much going on [in this business]....
The Viking Raiders Attack Top WWE Stars After SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air. After SmackDown on FOX went...
Josh Alexander Hasn’t Spoken To Ethan Page Since Page Left For AEW, Talks The North Splitting Up
IMPACT world champion Josh Alexander has opened up about his relationship with his former tag team partner, Ethan Page. The Walking Weapon appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his relationship with Page, who now competed for AEW, and whether the two have remained in contact. Highlights from the interview are below.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Chris Jericho Can’t Be Compared To Hulk Hogan
Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, Bischoff praised Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan, but made it clear that they can’t be compared to each other. “You can’t really compare Chris Jericho to Hulk Hogan. Just because...
Bully Ray Discusses Vince McMahon’s Potential WWE Creative Return
While speaking with Sportskeeda, Bully Ray was asked why he thinks about Vince McMahon wanting to come back to WWE, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. This was before the news on Friday that he returned to the Board of Directors alongside George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson back to its Board of Directors.
Reason Why Charlotte Flair Was Absent From WWE For Longer Than Expected
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast where he talked about his career and more. During it, he revealed that Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash last May because she was getting married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth.
Booker T Details Why There’s Nothing Like Performing At WWE WrestleMania
Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer expressed how special it is for wrestlers to perform in front of fans. “To be able to go out and display your talent in front of fans, I...
Ricky Starks Says His Favorite Match He’s Had Was Against Cody Rhodes In His AEW Debut
Ricky Starks has named his personal favorite match that he’s competed in. The Absolute One recently appeared on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he looked back on his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship, a match that Starks holds in high regard. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN – 8,183 sold. AEW Dynamite – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA – 8,822 sold. WWE SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, TN – 8,641 sold. AEW Rampage – Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR – 4,972...
KiLynn King Shares Her Experience Training At Bully Ray’s School, Advice Ray Gave To His Students
KiLynn King is one of pro wrestling’s rising stars, and she attributes that to the training that she received. The AEW regular recently joined the Putting You Over podcast, where she discussed her experience attending WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray’ wrestling school, and how it helped her develop into the hard-working competitor that she is today. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Backstage News on Possible Match Plans for Edge’s WWE Return
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to the WWE storylines soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for the first few Premium Live Events of 2023 – the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and perhaps WrestleMania 39. Edge has been on a hiatus, but the working plan was to have him wrestle Finn Balor again to continue their long-running feud, likely at the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, as of November going into the Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out.
Saraya Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Found Out Her WWE Contract Hadn’t Been Renewed
Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE Star Is Open To Competing On The Challenge
While speaking with Fightful, WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, a veteran of Survivor, noted that The Challenge is his favorite show, and he’s open to appearing on the show one day. However, for now, he’s focused on wrestling right now. ?Waller played the Ric Flair role on Young...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/9/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. The pyro goes off. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
WWE House Show Results From Huntsville, AL 1/8/23
Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Huntsville, AL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston (w/ NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods) defeated Kit Wilson (of Pretty Deadly) (w/ Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly) Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron...
Dax Harwood Talks Camaraderie In AEW Locker Room, Looking Out For Your Best Interests
On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed the AEW locker room and more. Here are the highlights:. “The boys have a male locker room, and the people who share that male locker room share a bond and kinship. Every single Wednesday, I think you could ask anybody, every single Wednesday, myself or Cash, we bring a bottle of tequila and we have drinks with the guys just to make that camaraderie even stronger. I don’t think there’s any political games as far as that goes.”
