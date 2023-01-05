Read full article on original website
Oklahoma’s All-Black Towns: A Short & Storied History
There's a new exhibit at a museum in Tulsa that just opened, highlighting the history and retelling the stories of Oklahoma's all-black towns. Founded in freedom, dwindled by racism, yet some survive still. While you would expect the story to begin after the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, the...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 9-13: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Emily Adams is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/emadamsmusic. Tuesday, January 10. Burl is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/buurrl. Wednesday, January...
Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy
There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
Inauguration day leaves many Oklahomans asking ‘what’s next?’
In his inaugural address Monday, Governor Kevin Stitt laid out his plans for the next four years.
Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma
Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
news9.com
Oklahoma Drought Commission Redirecting Funding To Conservation
Oklahoma's Emergency Drought Commission is redirecting all funds to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. About $5 million in funding will be sent to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission through the Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The OCC says 80% of Oklahoma is in a drought right now. The funding will be distributed to...
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny
Incoming State Supt of Schools Ryan Walters resigned from heading a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for ed privatization/charters. The post Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
KOCO
USDA offering grants for rural businesses
The Oklahoma USDA office is accepting applications for rural business development grants, to help business in rural areas. USDA's rural development director for Oklahoma, Kenneth Corn, spoke with KOCO about how the grants will help. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?
While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
Attorney General Gentner Drummond announces priorities as he takes office
Attorney General Gentner Drummond explained his priorities after being sworn into office on Monday.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
wdnonline.com
Ag faculty recieve Okla. State convocation awards
STILLWATER — A group of faculty, staff and administrators from Oklahoma State University Agriculture were among the winners announced earlier this month at a special University Awards Convocation ceremony on campus. Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum and OSU Provost Jeanette Mendez recognized award recipients in 23 different categories. “I am extremely proud of our faculty and staff who…
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
KOKI FOX 23
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma lawmakers hoping to improve broadband service
(KTEN) — Oklahoma lawmakers are hoping to improve broadband internet service in rural areas. Oklahomans are being urged to check and verify available internet speeds on the FCC's National Broadband Map so the state gets funding needed to improve the service. You can can check your broadband service using...
KTEN.com
Eco-friendly 'water cremations' now available in Oklahoma
(KTEN) — Flameless "cremation" is now an option in Oklahoma. One funeral home thinks this might offer some peace of mind for those thinking about life after death. The newly emerging method uses water-like chemicals to do what the flames usually do, and the process is a little easier to come to terms with.
