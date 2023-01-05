Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Austin Theory and Alexa Bliss Segments, Royal Rumble Build, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for tonight’s RAW, but no matches have been announced. It’s possible that the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand will take place tonight after Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan have been confirmed for SmackDown.
Opening Betting Odds For Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller At WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Grayson Waller on this Tuesday’s special episode of the WWE NXT episode titled, New Year’s Evil. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -700 favorite to retain the title, while Waller is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com.
AEW Battle of The Belts V Viewership and Key Demo Rating Up from Previous Special
Friday’s live AEW Battle of The Belts V special drew 409,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 29.02% from the 317,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts IV drew back in October, down 6.40% from the 437,000 that Battle of The Belts III drew in August, down 22.39% from the 527,000 that Battle of The Belts II drew in April, and down 41.90% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January 2022.
Konnan Critical Of WWE SmackDown Act
During an episode of his “Keepin’ it 100” podcast, Konnan shared his belief that things simply aren’t working out with Hit Row on WWE SmackDown. “They’re overdoing it trying to act cool and they don’t come off as genuine,” Konnan said. “They feel forced. His [Top Dolla] gear is wack, he’s kind of clumsy. He needs a lot of work, and I don’t know why they’re investing so much time in him. Maybe they’re trying to make a return on his investment and see if they can get him over. Right now, they’re not over, and bro, I felt really bad when he did that thing because you know that’s embarrassing as f**k, and then he tried to play it off. He walked off and the other girl tried to play it off. I’m like, ‘Nah, motherf**ker, you f**ked up.”
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Viking Raiders Attack Top WWE Stars After SmackDown
Friday’s WWE SmackDown was headlined by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining their titles over Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The first SmackDown of 2023 went off the air with The Usos retreating to the ramp to raise their titles in the air. After SmackDown on FOX went...
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/9/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. The pyro goes off. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the...
Opponents For Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin At Upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH Show Revealed
Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin have received their opponents for their match at the Pro Wrestling NOAH show on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan favorite wrestlers. There is also going to be an appearance from The Great Kabuki. Keiji Muto...
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
Backstage News on Plans for the Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Feud, AEW to Cover the First Match?
AEW and NJPW reportedly have a series of matches planned for Will Ospreay and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay in their second-ever singles bout, the first being Omega’s win over Ospreay at PWG All-Star Weekend XI on December 12, 2015.
Jim Ross Recalls Getting Complaints About WWE Hall Of Famer “On A Daily Basis”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross recalled having to deal with Shawn Michaels and wrestlers complaining about his conduct in WWE during the late 1990s. Ross was Head of Talent Relations at the time. “I got complaints about...
Emma Shares How She Came Up With Her Awkward Dance In WWE NXT
Emma was a recent guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, where she discussed her decision to come back to WWE and more. During it, she looked back on her unorthodox dance moves as she made her way to the ring during her first run with the company.
Bayley Celebrates Her 10-Year Anniversary Of Signing With WWE
Bayley has reached a milestone. The Damage CTRL leader took to Twitter to reveal that she has now been signed with WWE for 10 years, a landmark that she is proud of, but assures the WWE Universe that she’s not even close to being done. Today marks 10 years...
Card For Tonight’s PWG BOLA 2023 – Night 1
PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) holds their BOLA 2023 – Night 1 event tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. The tournament winner will receive a future title shot from Daniel Garcia, who won the PWG World Title from Bandido back in May after winning the 2022 BOLA. Here is the card:
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, AL, this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 6,097 tickets, and there are 1,176 left. The show is set up for 7,273 seats. The last time that WWE ran the venue was on March 11, 2022,...
Ricky Starks Says His Favorite Match He’s Had Was Against Cody Rhodes In His AEW Debut
Ricky Starks has named his personal favorite match that he’s competed in. The Absolute One recently appeared on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he looked back on his AEW debut against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship, a match that Starks holds in high regard. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE Star Is Open To Competing On The Challenge
While speaking with Fightful, WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, a veteran of Survivor, noted that The Challenge is his favorite show, and he’s open to appearing on the show one day. However, for now, he’s focused on wrestling right now. ?Waller played the Ric Flair role on Young...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and El Phantasmo vs....
Nyla Rose Is Hyped For AEW: Fight Forever Video Game, Promises To Test Out All The Moves On Serpentico
Nyla Rose is super pumped for the release of the AEW: Fight Forever. The Native Beast and former women’s champion spoke with Fightful about the upcoming video game, and how she’ll finally be able to play as herself. Rose later adds that her biggest joy will be testing out all of the moves in the game on her greatest rival, Serpentico. Highlights from the interview are below.
