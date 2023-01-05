ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail

The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA

