Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office search for missing teen
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen missing since Friday.
Kenneth Boudreaux, citing work conflict, resigns from the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board
After five months on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, Kenneth Boudreaux has resigned his appointment, citing a public employment conflict that precludes him from continuing his service. Boudreaux, a former Lafayette city-parish councilmember, was appointed to the board in early August to fill the seat left...
Married couple found shot dead in home off O'Neal Lane, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A married couple were found shot dead inside a home in a subdivision off O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, authorities said, drawing a large law enforcement presence as neighbors and family gathered on doorsteps to look on. The victims were found inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo...
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
NIPD investigating weekend shooting that left juvenile dead
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, the juvenile died because of his injuries. This incident is still under investigation and is being investigated as a homicide.
Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail
The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
New Iberia boy, 15, dies from gunshot wounds suffered in Saturday shooting on Park Avenue
A 15-year-old boy died at an area hospital Sunday after being shot in New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department said. Officers responded to the 600 block of Park Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday after reports a teenager had been shot. Responders found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside his home, Sgt. Daesha Hughes said.
Youngsville Police Respond to Body Found on East Milton Avenue
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Opelousas man turns himself in after defacing St. Landry Confederate Monument
An Opelousas man has turned himself in after allegedly defacing a public monument at the Opelousas Courthouse, according to the St. Landry Parish Government.
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
Man killed in shooting on Oak Crest Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday evening. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive just before 7:30. When they arrived, they found Eric Ricks, 38, dead from multiple gunshot...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Shooting in New Iberia leaves juvenile dead
The juvenile shot in New Iberia on Jan. 7 has died from their injuries.
Police pursuits in Baton Rouge killed 4 last year. Families say policy change is overdue.
At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders. The latest carnage came on New Year's Eve when an Addis police officer blew a red light...
